TED Talks: Why I Fight For The Education Of Refugee Girls Like Me by Mary Maker

After fleeing war-torn South Sudan as a child, Mary Maker found security and hope in the school at Kenya’s Kakuma Refugee Camp.

Now a teacher of young refugees herself, she sees education as an essential tool for rebuilding lives — and empowering a generation of girls who are too often denied entrance into the classroom.

“For the child of war, an education can turn their tears of loss into a passion for peace,” Maker says.

