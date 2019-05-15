Geschreven op 15-5-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Bouwen-Klussen

This ultra modern tiny house on wheels is truly something to behold.

With it’s jet black exterior, super clever design and incredibly high quality of craftsmanship, this tiny home is sure to blow your mind.

Inside, the home is every bit as practical as it is beautiful. Constructed by couple Matt and Lisa, this tiny house has absolutely everything the young couple needs and many extras on top! As far as tiny home’s go, this one is especially spacious and packed full of clever smalls space design ideas.

If you’re a fan of modern downsized architecture, this tiny home is sure not to disappoint. Enjoy the full video tour of this spectacular home on wheels.

