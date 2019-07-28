Geschreven op 28-7-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Bouwen-Klussen

It’s hard to imagine living anywhere but land. The ideas of living up in the clouds or in the depths of the ocean are the imaginings of novels and movies.

However, Seasteading Institute—a non-profit in San Francisco, is pushing the boundaries between fiction and reality by planning to open an actual floating metropolis by 2022. The founder Joe Quirk believes in the possibility of a floating city in the middle of the Pacific ocean.

The floating city will be autonomous and rely on itself for governance.

The idea for this floating metropolis came to Quirk after he went to the Burning Man festival in 2011. Quirk was intrigued by the way society can be unrestrained without limiting governing bodies. For Quirk, the floating city is a way for cities to govern themselves. Instead of having to rely on failing governments, the floating city is a new start. The project is going to offer homes to 300 people. Quirk’s floating island will also include hotels, restaurants, and even a power plant to sell energy and clean water to land dwellers. However, the project has been met with many struggles.

Quirk has stated that the project will take around 167 million dollars to implement. This isn’t exactly feasible. It’s likely that The Seasteading Institute has also been met with skeptics and naysayers. The Institute first had backing from Paypal founder Peter Thiel, but, in a statement to The Independent, Thiel revealed that he finds the idea not feasible engineering-wise. He also believes that the project is too ahead of its time for it to be ready in time. In fact, it’s been 10 years since the company claimed it would create a prototype for the San Francisco Bay, but nothing has surfaced at all.

See also: Freedom Ship: The Floating City by Norman Nixon – Lilypads: The Floating City Ecopolis – The Blue Future: Floating Mega Energy Islands by MARIN – Recycled Island by WHIM Architecture: Cleaning our Oceans and Creating a Floating City – Video: Unbelievable Floating Architectural Structures of The Future – Green Float An Environmental City Island Floating on the Equatorial Pacific – The Floating Beach by Dutch Docklands – Lilypad City: The Floating City Ecopolis by Vincent Callenbaut – The Floating Aerohotel of The Future by Alexander Asadov: A 200 Meter Wide Floating Island – The Blue Future: Floating Mega Islands by MARIN – TED Talks: Floating Oasis, Floating Cities Safely Moving Cities To The Sea by Øyvind Hellan – TED Talks: Floating Oasis, Floating Cities Safely Moving Cities To The Sea by Øyvind Hellan

Bartels Design Contest 2010: Een Drijvend Olympisch Dorp met Olympisch Stadion – Steden Van De Toekomst: Indammen Of Meedeinen? –De Duurzame Drijvende Stad in de Stadshavens van Rotterdam – Trilobis 65 Floating Home met Onderwater Kamer – Floating Farm Rotterdam: De Drijvende Boerderij in de Rotterdamse Merwe4haven – Drijvende Trappen aan de Leuvehaven in Rotterdam Tegen de Kade van Plein 1940 – Drijvend Groen: Drijvende Eilanden Vergroenen en Verbeteren het Rotterdamse Water – Het Energieneutrale Drijvend Paviljoen in de Rotterdamse Rijnhaven – De Duurzame Drijvende Stad in de Stadshavens van Rotterdam – De Boei-Bomen in het Dobberend Bos in de Rotterdamse Rijnhaven by Jorge Bakker en Mothership – Aqua Dock in de Dokhaven van Rotterdam: Proeftuin voor Drijvend Bouwen in Nederland