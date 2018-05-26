Geschreven op 26-5-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Bouwen-Klussen

Small homes, tiny homes and micro-homes come in all shapes and sizes. Here is a nice list of 10 amazing small homes, tiny homes and micro-homes.

Featured Small Homes: #10 Honomobo Mstudio M.5 Tiny Home – #9 Nautilus Ei-Home – #8 Hex House – #7 The Retreat Small Home – #6 Nomad Micro-homes – #5 Nautino Mini Tiny Home – #4 Honomobo M1 Small Home – #3 ZeroSquared Aurora 26 FKS Tiny Home – #2 Steve’s Unity Wagon Small Home – #1 Steve’s Thailand Dome Home

See also: Tiny House van Mill Home en WikiHouse Met Dak en Wanden van Zonnepanelen by Loci – The Tesla Tiny House: To Feature Its Energy Products – Living Big in a Tiny House: Traveling Tiny Home In North America – Tiny House Limburg

See also: Ten Electric Vans That Redefine Performance 2018 by Minds Eye Design – Ten Incredible Wheel and Tyre Design Innovations by Minds Eye Design – Top 10 Electric Vans for Family and Business by Automotive Territory – The Future of Architecture: 10 Solar-Powered Homes by Minds Eye Design – Ten Small Electric Vehicles You Have to See by Minds Eye Design