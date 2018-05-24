Anders Bekeken

Smart City Event 2018: The 8th Edition of Smart City in The Hague

The 8th edition of the international Smart City Event will take place in The Hague, The Netherlands, on the 27th and 28th of June 2018.

Last year over 700 professionals from different countries and cities, came together in The Hague.

This year, experts from leading cities will be on stage to present their unique projects of smart cities.

During these two days there will be several keynote speeches, round table sessions, excursions and much more.

Keynote speeches from inspiring smart city experts: ask them what you need to know for your smart city.

Smart City Challenge: build your own smart city with your fellow experts and colleagues.

Roundtable sessions: learn from front running cities around the world. Innovation playground: meet startups and innovative companies with smart city solutions. Smart City Tours: visit smart city projects in the Netherlands and Belgium. Not so smart after party: network and have fun.

