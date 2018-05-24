Bouwen-Klussen Geschreven op 24-5-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Agenda

The 8th edition of the international Smart City Event will take place in The Hague, The Netherlands, on the 27th and 28th of June 2018.

Last year over 700 professionals from different countries and cities, came together in The Hague.

This year, experts from leading cities will be on stage to present their unique projects of smart cities.

During these two days there will be several keynote speeches, round table sessions, excursions and much more.

Keynote speeches from inspiring smart city experts: ask them what you need to know for your smart city.

Smart City Challenge: build your own smart city with your fellow experts and colleagues.

Roundtable sessions: learn from front running cities around the world. Innovation playground: meet startups and innovative companies with smart city solutions. Smart City Tours: visit smart city projects in the Netherlands and Belgium. Not so smart after party: network and have fun.

See also: The Smart City Hubs in The Green Village van de TU Delft: De Slimme Stad by Eneco – Amsterdam Wint World Smart City Award Voor Circulaire Economie – Amsterdam Smart City: Amsterdam wil Meest Energiezuinige stad van Europa worden – Amsterdam Smart City: Vijf Nieuwe Duurzame Ambitieuze Energie Projecten – Amsterdam Smart City: Buurzaam Wonen – Slimme Meter in Geuzenveld by Liander