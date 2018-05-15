Anders Bekeken

New Clark City: The Green Metropolis of the Future in The Philippines

Geschreven op 15-5-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Bouwen-Klussen Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

The Philippines has an ambitious plan to deal with its capital’s pollution woes—build an entirely new, sustainable city 75 miles from Manila.

The proposed New Clark City will be larger than Manhattan and house up to two million people. It’s the BCDA most ambitious project yet, it’s the next Bonifacio Global City.

New Clark City will feature innovative green technology like electric, driverless cars and buildings designed to be energy efficient and conserve water. Two-thirds of the city’s area will be devoted to farms and green spaces in an attempt to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

A destination where nature, lifestyle and business, education, and industry converge into a global city based on principles of sustainability.

New Clark City is also designed to be resilient to disasters caused by climate change. At 184 feet above sea level, it should be largely safe from flooding. Further, the green space means that rivers have room to expand without flooding infrastructure.

The project is being developed by the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), owned by the Philippines’ government, and the Singapore urban planning firm Surbana Jurong.

New Clark City (NCC) is located in Central Luzon is at a confluence of industry and agriculture with existing infrastructure and connectivity to Manila and rest of the Philippines.  With favorable location in the region and appropriate distance from Metro Manila, New Clark City is poised to become the next big metropolis.

Merging with nature, the heart of New Clark City is proposed to be a central park with business district wrapped around it that has magnificent views of the hills.  Served by public transport, housing and industries form the other layers. A network of open spaces forms the bond between diverse mixed use districts.

A destination where nature, lifestyle and business, education, and industry converge into a global city based on principles of sustainability.

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (550)
  • Agenda (2.896)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (115)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (702)
  • Communicatie (372)
  • Cradle to Cradle – Circulair (439)
  • Design (229)
  • Dieren (171)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.153)
  • Educatie (341)
  • EEN-Armoede (252)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.916)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (125)
  • Geluid (25)
  • Gezondheid (298)
  • Goed Doel (116)
  • Green Deal (13)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (293)
  • Iets anders (351)
  • Int. Samenwerking (187)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (152)
  • Klimaat (1.609)
  • Licht (367)
  • Lucht (30)
  • Mensenrechten (167)
  • Milieu (739)
  • MVO (108)
  • Natuur (681)
  • Nederland (16)
  • Olympische Spelen (66)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (116)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (26)
  • Sport (209)
  • Vakantie (76)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (63)
  • Vervoer en OV (997)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (290)
  • Welzijnswerk (29)

    • Recente berichten

  • New Clark City: The Green Metropolis of the Future in The Philippines
  • GVB Amsterdam Wil Vanaf 2019 100% Nederlandse Duurzame Energie
  • Maak Je Dak Groen Met Een Sedumdak Van De Sedumshop by Greenchoice
  • AgroFood Klimaatevent: Energietransitie in Beeld by RVO
  • Earth Alarm by Milieudefensie Stopt Na 25 Jaar Brieven Schrijven en E-Mails Sturen
  • Energiecampus Leeuwarden: Duurzaam Campusterrein Met Energie Kenniscentrum Living Lab
  • Hogere CO2-Uitstoot in Nederland in Eerste Kwartaal 2018: Plus 2,5 procent by CBS
  • Fairtrade Film What If?
  • Geen Wegwerpplastic Meer Op Amsterdamse Festivals en Evenementen: GreenCups
  • Windmolenpark Waardpolder in Hollandse Kroon Wordt Vernieuwd: Zes Nieuwe Windmolens
  • Op Weg Naar De Floriade 2022: Zes Groene Etalages Langs Verbrede Waterlandseweg (N305)
  • Steeds Meer Duurzame Auto’s Op De Markt: Hybride en Elektrische Auto’s Leasen
  • Circulair Drenthe: Afval Als Grondstof The Movie by Gangmakers on Tour
  • Zon op Bedrijsdaken Dordrecht: Bedrijfsleven Plaatst 57.000 Zonnepanelen by ECONNETIC
  • Hoogheemraadschap Hollands Noorderkwartier (HHNK) Plaatst 100.000 Zonnepanelen op RWZI’s
  • Zonnepark Elzenbos in Brummen met 8.000 Zonnepanelen by BrummenEnergie
  • Zonnepark Oranjepoort Met 88.000 Zonnepanelen in Emmen by GroenLeven
  • Kurkretour: Oude Kurken Inzamelen en Hergebruiken – Kurk Is Te Waardevol Om Weg te Gooien
  • De Innovation Challenge Energieneutrale Sportaccommodaties by VWS
  • Windkaart Zuid-Holland: Interactieve Kaart Met Alle Windmolens en Toekomstige Windmolens

    • Links

    Milieunet op..