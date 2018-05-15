Geschreven op 15-5-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Bouwen-Klussen

The Philippines has an ambitious plan to deal with its capital’s pollution woes—build an entirely new, sustainable city 75 miles from Manila.

The proposed New Clark City will be larger than Manhattan and house up to two million people. It’s the BCDA most ambitious project yet, it’s the next Bonifacio Global City.

New Clark City will feature innovative green technology like electric, driverless cars and buildings designed to be energy efficient and conserve water. Two-thirds of the city’s area will be devoted to farms and green spaces in an attempt to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

A destination where nature, lifestyle and business, education, and industry converge into a global city based on principles of sustainability.

New Clark City is also designed to be resilient to disasters caused by climate change. At 184 feet above sea level, it should be largely safe from flooding. Further, the green space means that rivers have room to expand without flooding infrastructure.

The project is being developed by the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), owned by the Philippines’ government, and the Singapore urban planning firm Surbana Jurong.

New Clark City (NCC) is located in Central Luzon is at a confluence of industry and agriculture with existing infrastructure and connectivity to Manila and rest of the Philippines. With favorable location in the region and appropriate distance from Metro Manila, New Clark City is poised to become the next big metropolis.

Merging with nature, the heart of New Clark City is proposed to be a central park with business district wrapped around it that has magnificent views of the hills. Served by public transport, housing and industries form the other layers. A network of open spaces forms the bond between diverse mixed use districts.

