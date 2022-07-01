google.com, pub-1373830308765288, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0

Museum of the Future: The Most Beautiful Building On Earth In Dubai

The Museum of the Future will be a place of tolerance, inviting varied cultural, philosophical, social and spiritual outlooks. It will also a be place of learning, where you join us in exploring the challenges and opportunities shaping our times, and finding solutions for a better future.

The Museum of the Future will have floors dedicated to distinct experiences. Three floors of immersive exhibitions will focus on the possible futures of outer space resource development, ecosystems and bioengineering; and health, wellness, and spirituality. Another floor will showcase near-future technologies that will transform our world by addressing challenges in areas such as health, water, food, transportation and energy. The final floor will be dedicated for children, where they will explore and solve challenges in their own inimitable way to become our “future heroes”.

“The Most Beautiful Building On Earth” His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

The Museum of the Future welcomes people of all ages to see, touch, and shape our shared future. Go on a journey through possible futures and bring hope and knowledge back to the present. The building is an architectural and engineering marvel. It confidently straddles the past and the future, applying advanced technology to traditional art-forms. The building opens a new path away from the highrise towers that dominate skylines everywhere. The facade is a canvas for the quotes of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum rendered in the calligraphy of Mattar bin Lahej.

The circular building represents humanity; the green mound it sits atop represents the earth; the void represents the unknown future. Museum of the Future was designed by Killa Design architects and engineered by Buro Happold engineering consultancy. The Museum of the Future’s facade is made out of stainless steel and consists of 1,024 pieces manufactured by a specialised robot assisted process; covering a total surface area of 17,600 square meters. The Museum of the Future is 77 metres/225 feet tall and occupies an overall area capacity of 30,548 m2.

