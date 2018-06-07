Anders Bekeken

Holland’s Barriers to The Sea by Extreme Engeneering

Geschreven op 7-6-2018 - Erik van Erne.

The Delta Works in the Netherlands (Holland) is the largest flood protection project in the world. This project consists of a number of surge barriers.

The Oosterscheldekering is the largest of the 13 ambitious Delta Works series of dams and storm surge barriers and it is the largest surge barrier in the world, 9 kilometres (5.6 mi) long. The dam is based on 65 concrete pillars with 62 steel doors, each 42 metres wide. It is designed to protect the Netherlands from flooding from the North Sea.

The Maeslantkering is a storm barrier with two movable arms; when the arms are open the waterway remains an important shipping route however when the arms close a protective storm barrier is formed for the city of Rotterdam. Closing the arms of the barrier is a completely automated process done without human intervention.

See also: De Dubbele Dijk Tussen de Eemshaven en Delfzijl by Waterschap Noorderzijlvest – Zwakke Schakels Langs de Nederlandse Kust – Zandmotor DeltaDuin: Het Nieuwe Schiereiland voor De Zuidhollandse Kust bij Ter Heijde – Het Zandwindmolen Concept by Grontmij: Voor een Veilige Nederlandse Kust – Kustwerk Katwijk: De Beste Openbare Ruimte 2015 van Nederland – Tulip Island Voor De Nederlandse Kust – Het Tulp-Eiland bij Wolderwijd Zeewolde: Een Recreatie-eiland in de Vorm van een Tulp

