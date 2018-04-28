Geschreven op 28-4-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Klimaat

French President Emmanuel Macron has topped off his 3-day visit to the United States with a speech urging stronger action on climate change.

In a rare opportunity to speak directly to all Republican and Democrat lawmakers in Washington DC, Mr Macron chose to highlight the vital need to reduce carbon emissions.

“By polluting the oceans, not mitigating CO2 emissions, and destroying our biodiversity — we are killing our planet. Let us face it. There is no planet B,” he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron says he predicts that the U.S. will rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement.

Addressing a joint session of Congress, he said France and the U.S. could work together to make the planet great again.

See also: We don’t know how to repair Planet A and There is no Planet B – The 2015 Paris Climate Conference – The Paris Agreement

French President Emmanuel Macron Addresses Congress Full Speech