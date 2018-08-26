Anders Bekeken

The Years of Living Dangerously: Premiere Full Episode by The YEARS Project

Geschreven op 26-8-2018

Hollywood celebrities and respected journalists span the globe to explore the issues of climate change and cover intimate stories of human triumph and tragedy.

It’s the biggest story of our time. Hollywood’s brightest stars and today’s most respected journalists explore the issues of climate change and bring you intimate accounts of triumph and tragedy.

Years of Living Dangerously takes you directly to the heart of the matter in this awe-inspiring and cinematic documentary series event from Executive Producers James Cameron, Jerry Weintraub and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

  1. Erik van Erne zegt:

    26 augustus 2018 om 15:09 | Permalink

    President Trump’s Dirty Power Plan by The YEARS Project

    President Donald Trump is replacing the Clean Power Plan with a dirty one that could result in the premature deaths of over a thousand Americans every year. He hopes his plan will help the coal industry, but it will worsen climate change.

  2. Erik van Erne zegt:

    26 augustus 2018 om 15:11 | Permalink

    #ClimateFacts: The Worst Polluter by The YEARS Project

    Some people try to argue that the United States shouldn’t act on climate change because China and India aren’t doing their part. Here’s how you can respond to them.

  3. Erik van Erne zegt:

    26 augustus 2018 om 15:14 | Permalink

    #ClimateFacts: Forest Loss in 2017 by The YEAR Project

    In 2017 alone, 40 football fields worth of forest were cut down or burned…every minute. That’s terrible news for climate change.

