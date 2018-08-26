The Years of Living Dangerously: Premiere Full Episode by The YEARS ProjectGeschreven op 26-8-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Klimaat
Hollywood celebrities and respected journalists span the globe to explore the issues of climate change and cover intimate stories of human triumph and tragedy.
It’s the biggest story of our time. Hollywood’s brightest stars and today’s most respected journalists explore the issues of climate change and bring you intimate accounts of triumph and tragedy.
Years of Living Dangerously takes you directly to the heart of the matter in this awe-inspiring and cinematic documentary series event from Executive Producers James Cameron, Jerry Weintraub and Arnold Schwarzenegger.
President Trump’s Dirty Power Plan by The YEARS Project
President Donald Trump is replacing the Clean Power Plan with a dirty one that could result in the premature deaths of over a thousand Americans every year. He hopes his plan will help the coal industry, but it will worsen climate change.
#ClimateFacts: The Worst Polluter by The YEARS Project
Some people try to argue that the United States shouldn’t act on climate change because China and India aren’t doing their part. Here’s how you can respond to them.
#ClimateFacts: Forest Loss in 2017 by The YEAR Project
In 2017 alone, 40 football fields worth of forest were cut down or burned…every minute. That’s terrible news for climate change.