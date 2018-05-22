Geschreven op 22-5-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Klimaat

Can you imagine our world in 2050? By mid-century there will likely be 9 billion people on the planet, consuming ever more resources and leading ever more technologically complex lives.

What will our cities be like? How will we eat in the future of Earth?

Will global warming trigger catastrophic changes, or will we be able to engineer our way out of the world climate crisis?

In the future world demographic changes will certainly be dramatic. Rockefeller University mathematical biologist Joel Cohen says it’s likely that by 2050 the majority of the people in the world and USA will live in urban areas of the earth, and will have a significantly higher average age than people today.

