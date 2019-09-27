Geschreven op 27-9-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Klimaat

The Amazon rainforest is the “lungs of the Earth.” It’s vital to global climate stability, yet deforestation and devastating fires are threatening its very existence.

Scientists say it is quickly approaching a tipping point from which it will not be able to recover.

It’s up to each of us to do what we can to protect the rainforest. Indigenous peoples are its best stewards and are seeking our support to protect their homes and the Amazon.

People from all over the world are coming together to stand with the indigenous peoples of the Amazon in defense of their homes. Stand with them and pledge to protect the Amazon.

The summer of 2019 has seen the worst fires in the Amazon rainforest in almost a decade. Deforestation rates doubled from 2018, leading to an increase in areas burned. In Brazil alone, nearly 3 million hectares – 11,500 square miles, or an area nearly as large as Belgium – have burned. Another 2 million hectares of Bolivia’s forests have been lost.

Over 9,000 fires have been deliberately set on indigenous lands, 5,000 of them in August alone. But we can prevent this – together. We are grateful to the many artists who have joined us in defense of the Amazon for this video. Thank you to: Lance Bass, Nahko Bear, Ed Begley Jr., Emmanuelle Chriqui, Cary Elwes, Mia Maestro, Wendie Malick, Esai Morales, Leilani Munter, Mikey Murphy, Carter Oosterhouse, Madyson Shipp, Amy Smart, Brittani Louise Taylor, Leonor Varela, Madeline Zima.