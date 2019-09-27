Anders Bekeken

The Amazon Is Burning and We Must Stand With Indigenous Peoples to Protect It

Geschreven op 27-9-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Klimaat Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

The Amazon rainforest is the “lungs of the Earth.” It’s vital to global climate stability, yet deforestation and devastating fires are threatening its very existence.

Scientists say it is quickly approaching a tipping point from which it will not be able to recover.

It’s up to each of us to do what we can to protect the rainforest. Indigenous peoples are its best stewards and are seeking our support to protect their homes and the Amazon.

People from all over the world are coming together to stand with the indigenous peoples of the Amazon in defense of their homes. Stand with them and pledge to protect the Amazon.

The summer of 2019 has seen the worst fires in the Amazon rainforest in almost a decade. Deforestation rates doubled from 2018, leading to an increase in areas burned. In Brazil alone, nearly 3 million hectares – 11,500 square miles, or an area nearly as large as Belgium – have burned. Another 2 million hectares of Bolivia’s forests have been lost.

Over 9,000 fires have been deliberately set on indigenous lands, 5,000 of them in August alone. But we can prevent this – together. We are grateful to the many artists who have joined us in defense of the Amazon for this video. Thank you to: Lance Bass, Nahko Bear, Ed Begley Jr., Emmanuelle Chriqui, Cary Elwes, Mia Maestro, Wendie Malick, Esai Morales, Leilani Munter, Mikey Murphy, Carter Oosterhouse, Madyson Shipp, Amy Smart, Brittani Louise Taylor, Leonor Varela, Madeline Zima.

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (652)
  • Agenda (3.145)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (118)
  • Blog Action Day (57)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (806)
  • Communicatie (375)
  • Cradle to Cradle – Circulair (495)
  • Design (233)
  • Dieren (176)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.289)
  • Educatie (346)
  • EEN-Armoede (253)
  • Energie en Besparing (3.362)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (175)
  • Geluid (26)
  • Gezondheid (305)
  • Goed Doel (119)
  • Green Deal (30)
  • Greenwashing (117)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (318)
  • Iets anders (369)
  • Int. Samenwerking (192)
  • Investeren (137)
  • Kerst (152)
  • Klimaat (1.660)
  • Licht (375)
  • Lucht (34)
  • Mensenrechten (169)
  • Milieu (748)
  • MVO (109)
  • Natuur (735)
  • Nederland (23)
  • Olympische Spelen (68)
  • Oranje (157)
  • Oud & Nieuw (125)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (25)
  • Sport (221)
  • Vakantie (80)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (62)
  • Vervoer en OV (1.345)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (301)
  • Welzijnswerk (30)

    • Recente berichten

  • MetaTrader 5 MT5 Supreme: Handelsplatform Voor Valuta’s, Aandelen En Futures
  • Canoo: Het Elektrische Busje Met Een Abonnementsvorm
  • Ruim 2 Miljoen Euro Van Postcode Loterij Voor Plan Bomen: 10 Miljoen Extra Bomen In Nederland
  • Drijvend Zonnepark Op Sekdoornse Plas In Zwolle Met 40.000 Zonnepanelen by GroenLeven
  • A polar Silk Road? by DW Documentary
  • Top 12 Electric Superbikes and Sports Motorcycles by Automotive Territory
  • Top 10 Electric Cars Previewing the Upcoming EV Model Lineup for 2020 by Automotive Territory
  • The Amazon Is Burning and We Must Stand With Indigenous Peoples to Protect It
  • Zaha Hadid Architects’ Giant Starfish-Shaped Beijing Daxing International Airport Opens In Beijing
  • Floriade 2022: Twee Circulaire Bruggen Op Floriadeterrein In Almere by Reimert
  • Gemeente Rotterdam Gaat in 6 Jaar Alle Openbare Verlichting Vervangen Door LED-Verlichting
  • De Boomkeuzewijzer Voor Ontwerpers En Beheerders Openbaar Groen by Sweco
  • Rotterdam Wil Koploper In Nederland Worden: Lokaal Meer Zonne-Energie Opwekken
  • Het Rotterdams Klimaatakkoord: Energietransitie Rotterdam Uitvoeringsplan 2019-2020
  • Ritten Naar Milieuklasse: Vrachtwagens In Nederland Steeds Schoner En Zuiniger by CBS
  • Klimaatnieuws: Afsmelting IJskappen En Stijging Zeespiegel Gaat Steeds Sneller by IPCC
  • Burgerzonnepark Tichelrijt In Dongen Met 40.000 Zonnepanelen
  • Dakenstroom: Woningcorporatie Casade Gaat Daken Isoleren En Voorzien Van Zonnepanelen
  • Drijvende Zonnepanelen Op Evides Spaarbekken Kralingen In Rotterdam by Floating Solar
  • GreenFleet Event 2019: Wordt Het Tanken Of Laden?

    • Links

    Milieunet op..