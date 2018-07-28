TED Talks: A New Way To Remove CO2 From The Atmosphere by Jennifer WilcoxGeschreven op 28-7-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Klimaat
Our planet has a carbon problem — if we don’t start removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, we’ll grow hotter, faster.
Chemical engineer Jennifer Wilcox previews some amazing technology to scrub carbon from the air, using chemical reactions that capture and reuse CO2 in much the same way trees do … but at a vast scale.
This detailed talk reviews both the promise and the pitfalls.
