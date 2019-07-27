Anders Bekeken

Re-Freezing The Arctic: Iceberg-Making Submarine Aims To Tackle Global Warming

Geschreven op 27-7-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Klimaat Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

A team of designers led by Faris Rajak Kotahatuhaha proposes re-freezing sea water in the Arctic to create miniature modular icebergs using a submarine-like vessel, in a bid to combat climate change.

The Indonesian designer worked on the prototype with collaborators Denny Lesmana Budi and Fiera Alifa for an international competition organised by the Association of Siamese Architects.

The team was awarded second prize in the contest for its geoengineering proposal to re-freeze the Arctic and transform sea water into new ice fields.

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (648)
  • Agenda (3.126)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (118)
  • Blog Action Day (57)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (799)
  • Communicatie (375)
  • Cradle to Cradle – Circulair (490)
  • Design (233)
  • Dieren (176)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.271)
  • Educatie (346)
  • EEN-Armoede (253)
  • Energie en Besparing (3.311)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (169)
  • Geluid (26)
  • Gezondheid (304)
  • Goed Doel (119)
  • Green Deal (30)
  • Greenwashing (117)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (318)
  • Iets anders (368)
  • Int. Samenwerking (191)
  • Investeren (136)
  • Kerst (152)
  • Klimaat (1.649)
  • Licht (374)
  • Lucht (33)
  • Mensenrechten (169)
  • Milieu (748)
  • MVO (109)
  • Natuur (731)
  • Nederland (22)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (157)
  • Oud & Nieuw (125)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (25)
  • Sport (220)
  • Vakantie (78)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (62)
  • Vervoer en OV (1.316)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (300)
  • Welzijnswerk (30)

    • Recente berichten

  • Re-Freezing The Arctic: Iceberg-Making Submarine Aims To Tackle Global Warming
  • Groene Bouwhekken Maakt Bouwplaatsen Leefbaar: Duurzaam Alternatief Voor Een Bouwhek
  • Nine Most Mysterious Islands On Earth
  • Earth’s 10 Most Mysterious Lost Worlds by BBC
  • Subsidie Energiebesparing Eigen Huis (SEEH): Subsidie Voor Eigenaar En Bewoner
  • Europe Installs 4.9 GW Of New Wind Energy Capacity In First Half Of 2019 by WindEurope
  • Samenwerking Eneco & NIBE Voor Een Duurzame Energievoorziening
  • De Elektrische Renault e-Plein Air: De Elektrische Cabrio Op Basis Van De Legendarische Renault 4
  • eDumper The Biggest EV In The World: Een Hele Grote Elektrische Kiepwagen
  • Groene Energie Voor Volleybalclub KVCR Wara Genk: Zonnepanelen Eurassurhal by EDF Luminus
  • Verdiepingsbijeenkomst Duurzaam Door (Ver)Pakken: Van Plan Naar Praktijk by KIDV
  • Warschau MZA Bestelt 130 Gelede Elektrische Solaris Urbino 18 Bussen by Solaris
  • Binnenvaart Waterstof Schip Gaat Zout Vervoeren Van Nouryon Delfzijl Naar Botlek In Rotterdam
  • Kabinet Steunt Regio Deal Foodvalley: Transitie Naar Gezond En Duurzaam Voedselsysteem
  • Harderwijk Anders Wil Green Deal Afvalvrije Festivals Harderwijk
  • Zwolse Zomerkermis Draait Dit Jaar Volledig Op Groene Stroom
  • Africa, The Next Green Energy Hub: The Power Of Waste In Kenia
  • Heineken Gaat Plastic Afvalberg Op Evenementen Aanpakken: De Heineken Cupholder
  • Beach Food Festival Met Herbruikbare Beker Op Langoed De Bonte Belevenis Texel: Surf & Turf
  • Het Nationaal Binnenvaart Congres 2019: Ontmoet. Ontdek. Ontwikkel.

    • Links

    Milieunet op..