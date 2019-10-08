Geschreven op 8-10-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Klimaat

Produced by Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio, George DiCaprio and Mathew Schmid and directed by Leila Conners, Ice on Fire is an eye-opening documentary that focuses on many never-before-seen solutions designed to slow down our escalating environmental crisis.

Ice on Fire, for HBO and with Leonardo DiCaprio premiered in Cannes in May and premiered on the HBO network June 11. Our LA screening was oversold and screened to over 600 people.

This September, the Wiltern screened our film to over 1,500 people with an array of local environmental groups in the lobby. Last but not least, and ongoing, Ice on Fire is being screened around the world, in festivals, in large events and on global networks. And this will continue. We will follow up on Ice on Fire with an action campaign, called Catching Carbon, that is tailored to the drawdown message of the film. Stay tuned for that!