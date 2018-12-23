Geschreven op 23-12-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Klimaat

The Greenland ice sheet is melting faster today than at any point in the last 350 years, according to a new study published in the journal Nature.

The research is the first continuous, multi-century analysis of melting and runoff on the ice sheet, one of the largest drivers of sea level rise globally.

Lead by glaciologist and climate scientist Luke Trusel of Rowan University, a team of U.S. and European researchers analyzed more than three centuries of melt patterns in ice cores from western Greenland. They then linked this historical data to modern observations of melting and runoff across the entire ice sheet, creating a timeline dating back to 1650.

“From a historical perspective, today’s melt rates are off the charts,” Sarah Das, a glaciologist at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) and co-author of the new study, said in a statement. “We found a 50 percent increase in total ice sheet meltwater runoff versus the start of the industrial era, and a 30 percent increase since the 20th century alone.”

According to the analysis, melting on the Greenland ice sheet sped up in the mid-1800s, shortly after the onset of industrial-era warming in the Arctic. Over the last 20 years, melt intensity has increased 250 to 575 percent compared to pre-industrial melt rates. Across the ice sheet, melting was more rapid in 2012 than any other year and the most recent decade included in the ice core-analysis, 2004-2013, experienced “a more sustained and greater magnitude of melt than any other 10-year period” in the 350-year record, the scientists wrote. See also: Ice Ages Affect Sea Level Rise in Unexpected Ways

CNN’s Clarissa Ward visits Greenland to learn about how quickly the ice sheet is melting and the effect it has on the planet. Greenland’s massive ice sheets contain enough water to raise global sea levels by 23 feet, and a new study shows that they are melting at a rate “unprecedented” over centuries — and likely thousands of years.

The study, published Thursday in the scientific journal Nature, found that Greenland’s ice loss accelerated rapidly in the past two decades after remaining relatively stable since the dawn of the Industrial Revolution in the mid-1800s.

Today, Greenland’s ice sheets are melting at a rate 50% higher than pre-industrial levels and 33% above 20th-century levels, the scientists found.

“What we were able to show is that the melting that Greenland is experiencing today is really unprecedented and off the charts in the longer-term context,” said Sarah Das, an associate scientist at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and a co-author of the study.

To determine just how fast Greenland’s ice is retreating compared with the past, scientists used a drill the size of a traffic light pole to take ice core samples. The samples were taken from sites more than 6,000 feet above sea level, giving the researchers a window into melting on the ice sheet over the past several centuries.

Melting from Greenland’s ice sheet is the largest single driver of global sea level rise, which scientists predict could swamp coastal cities and settlements in the coming decades.

