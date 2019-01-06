Geschreven op 6-1-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Klimaat

Climate change is causing glaciers to melt in Switzerland. In the summer of 2018, a mudflow has hit the village of Bondo in Switzerland. Climate change is in full swing.

Can we still avert this or is climate change already too advanced so that we simply have to live with it?

Are the melting glaciers in Switzerland one of the many consequences of climate change?

Climate change creates melting glaciers in Switzerland. We must quickly get a grip on global warming. According to the Indian writer Amitav Ghosh this is because we cannot imagine that our children will live in an unlivable world. Our endless desire for things like cars, meat and luxury goods are the main causes of the climate crisis. ‘Everyone wants to be part of the good life’, says Ghosh. “We are like a turkey for Thanksgiving. We are getting nicely stuffed but one day the head goes off. ‘

A mudflow from a melting glacier was the summer of the Swiss village of Bondo. Eight people died and the village was uninhabitable for months. Yet many do not want to see the consequences of the climate crisis. According to Ghosh, eating no meat or not driving is not enough to break the vicious circle. He thinks it is of the utmost importance that we oblige our authorities to take draconian measures and, if necessary, enforce them. It is ill to place all responsibility with the individual.

An example of enforcing government responsibility is the famous ‘Climate case’ that environmental organization Urgenda with lawyer Roger Cox brought against the Dutch State. Many legal procedures are now taking place worldwide. For example, a Peruvian mountain guide Saul Luciano Lliuya, whose village is also threatened by a melting glacier, has filed a lawsuit against the German RWE. The energy giant with its many coal-fired plants is responsible for 0.5% of global CO2 emissions. The Peruvian Lliuya states that RWE is also responsible for 0.5% of the damage that his village experiences. A German judge agreed with him and declared his request valid. A climate story about how we can turn the tide just in time.

