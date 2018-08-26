Geschreven op 26-8-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Klimaat

California has hit its climate change goals ahead of schedule! California has some of the most ambitious climate change goals in the U.S., in terms of greenhouse gas emissions reductions.

The numbers are in, and the state just learn it hit its goal…four years ahead of schedule.

The YEARS Project is a global storytelling and education effort to inform, empower, and unite the world in the face of climate change.