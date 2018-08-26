California Hits Its Climate Change Goal by The YEARS ProjectGeschreven op 26-8-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Klimaat
California has hit its climate change goals ahead of schedule! California has some of the most ambitious climate change goals in the U.S., in terms of greenhouse gas emissions reductions.
The numbers are in, and the state just learn it hit its goal…four years ahead of schedule.
The YEARS Project is a global storytelling and education effort to inform, empower, and unite the world in the face of climate change.
#WeCanSolveThis: Ireland Divests From Fossil Fuels by The YEAR Project
The Emerald Isle is getting even greener! Ireland is becoming the first country in the world to divest from fossil fuels. They’re sending a message that it’s time to transition to a low-carbon economy.
