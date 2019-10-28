Geschreven op 28-10-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Klimaat

The original documentary, Arctic Awakening, shines a spotlight on the relationship between the melting North and Asia to provoke answers to this central question: Can humanity change course?

Changing Course 2019 is the second edition of Eco-Business’ flagship climate initiative that raises awareness on climate change and inspires action to address it.

The centrepiece to the campaign, Changing Course 2019: An exploration of our climate crisis, an interactive exhibition held at the ArtScience Museum, Marina Bay Sands in Singapore from 5 October to 3 November 2019. Developed by Eco-Business journalists, it features stunning photographs, and a VR experience taking viewers to the Arctic, India, and Singapore’s urban landscape. Produced and directed by Eco-Business managing editor Jessica Cheam and video journalist Fraser Morton, who journeyed to Norway earlier this year, the documentary has played to thousands of visitors at Marina Bay Sands’ ArtScience museum since its premiere on Oct 4.

Changing Course 2019, which runs until Nov 3, also features photographs and an immersive 360° video that takes viewers to the Arctic, a water-stressed precinct in Chennai in India and Singapore’s port, one of the world’s busiest and which is taking major steps to prepare for rising sea levels.

See also: Global Warning: Arctic Melt by CNN – The Battle for the Arctic by Fault Lines – TED Talk: Time-lapse Proof Of Extreme Ice Loss by James Balog – Save The Arctic from Shell and Gazprom – Stop Deepwater Drilling for Oil in The Arctic: It’s Time to Go Beyond Oil – Shell Stopt met Olieboringen in de Arctic: Winst voor het Milieu – Save The Arctic: Vicious Circle Narrated by John Hurt – Arctic Death Spiral and the Methane Time Bomb – Chasing Ice by James Balog: The Story of the Earth’s Changing Climate – Extreme Ice Documentary by NOVA Online: In Extremis – The Fight For The Arctic by DW Documentary – Re-Freezing The Arctic: Iceberg-Making Submarine Aims To Tackle Global Warming – Arctic Report 2018: Oudste ijslaag Noordpool Bijna Helemaal Verdwenen