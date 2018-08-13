Anders Bekeken

Top 5 Electric Bikes You Can Afford by Future Lab

Introducing Top 5 Coolest and Cheapest Electric Bicycles that are lightweight, easy to carry with, come with innovative design and long range.

These battery-powered bikes are being operated either by a manual throttle on the handle-bars or by an automatic system that adds power when pedaling.

Sondors Thin Battery-380 w/h, Range-full electric 25 mi/40 km, pedal assist 60 mi/100 km Motor-350 W, top speed-20 mph / 32 kph Weight-17 kg. Models Available for European market – VANMOOF S2 Battery-504 w/h, Range-pedal assist 60-150 Km Motor-250-550 W, top speed-15 mph / 25 kph in Europe, 20 mph / 32 kph in the U.S. Weight-19 kg. – Super 73 Z Range-throttle 20 mi / 32 km Motor-350 W, top speed-up to 20 mph / 32 kph. – Populo Sport V3 Battery-313w/h, Range-pedal assist 30 mi / 50km Motor-250 W, top speed-up to 20 mph / 32 kph Weight-16 kg. – Xiaomi Himo V1 Range-pedal assist up to 50 km Motor-250 W, top speed-20 kph Weight-16.7 kg.

