The Extraordinary Genius of Albert Einstein: Full Documentary

2-10-2018

The core of the video is a workshop pedagogical on the Theory of Special Relativity as part of the educational process conducted by our youth leadership, not for the sake of understanding the theory itself, but using Einstein’s particular discovery as a case study to demonstrate and walk people through real human thinking, as being something above sense perceptions or opinions.

We end with reflecting on the principle of relativity in terms of social relations and individual identities or thought processes, asking the question –how was Einstein able to make his breakthrough?

Einstein’s personality, his method of thinking, and his theories. Our “narrow path” has led us primarily through Kepler, Fermat, Leibniz, Gauss, and Riemann; all representing a higher potential of man’s creativity, who contributed to distinct up-shifts in human knowledge.

Our mission in presenting such material is to provide an example of how a mind overcomes the variable and false nature of the senses to discover true invariant principles.

In reliving these ideas for one’s self, each person gets a chance to become acquainted with what separates them from an animal, their own innate creativity. These mental exercises are not only intended to improve one’s knowledge in history, science, and culture, but are intended to help one’s understanding generally in economics, politics, and beyond.

