Anders Bekeken

Earth’s Ekko: Refuse Reuse Recycle by Plastic Oceans

Geschreven op 28-3-2022 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Iets anders Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

Plastic Oceans International presents Earth’s Ekko, a 20-minute educational film that teaches children, ages 10 and younger, how to solve the plastic pollution problem. The film is a tool for educators and parents.

Ekko has lived in the ocean with his family for millions of years. Only recently has their world become disturbed by something human made.

Ekko goes on an adventure with three human friends to learn about the problems with plastic and how to solve it. Ekko learns that young people are natural problem solvers and together can protect the environment.

