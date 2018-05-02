Anders Bekeken

Raw materials scarcity makes it increasingly important to use the available materials as efficiently as possible. This is part of the goals in the Circular Economy. Disassembly is one of the important conditions to reach circularity in the building industry.

The Circular Garage Box project at The Green Village aims to demonstrate the feasibility and opportunities of reusing (components of) buildings. 

The project started with deconstructing and moving the garage boxes, which would otherwise be demolished, to The Green Village. In the last months different parties worked hard on rebuilding the Circular Garage Box by reusing the harvested components. During this final step we learned many lessons about reuse of materials, for example the usage of old electricity cables. After completion, The Circulair Garage Box will function as an office, workshop  and storage for project at The Green Village.

The Green Village acts as an initiator to move the garage boxes (which would otherwise be demolished) to their own premises. In addition to a number of executives who take care of dismantling, transport and construction, research is being done by a number of students from the Hague University of Applied Sciences. They are investigating how to move a building from A to B. What materials can be reused? How does that work in practice? And how sustainable is it compared to other alternatives?

The entire process of dismantling, transport and construction is monitored. All materials are mapped and labelled. Together with ABT different circular foundation options are consulted. In this way, it is examined what the benefits are for disassembly and reassembly of buildings and what lessons from this project can be learned.

