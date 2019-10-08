Geschreven op 8-10-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Energie en Besparing

After a number of selection rounds Elmo Vermeijs together with Circular Landscapes was invited to make a proposal for the new junction at the A22 / N365.

Our starting point was to visualize the landscape entanglement of the different streams of water, ecology, transport and recreation.

We proposed a landscape-machine made from and with local waste streams and parties that depict the rapidly changing climate.

Unfortunately we became second but I would like to thank all the local parties for their contribution to our plan.

Jammer dat dit mooie plan niet wordt uitgevoerd.

Zie ook: De Vergeten Kracht van Nederland: Waterkracht by Erik van Erne