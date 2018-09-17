Anders Bekeken

Seeing The Light: India’s Path To Energy Efficiency

LED lighting is helping India reach its green ambitions, with the country set to save the equivalent of 23.3 million barrels of oil by 2022 just through switching to energy-efficient lighting.

Zie ook: India Gaat Voor LED Straatverlichting: Alle Straatverlichting in India in 2 Jaar Vervangen door LED – 25 miljoen LED-Lampen Voor Overheid in India by Ledvance – India Gaat Alle 400 Miljoen Gloeilampen Vervangen – India’s Solar Power House: Documentary by BBC – India gaat voor 200 GigaWatt Solar-Power in 2050 – Renewable Energy in Indian Railways: Solar Panels On 250 Trains in India by Indian Railways – Kurnool Ultra Mega Solar Park in Andhra Pradesh, India: The World’s Largest 1 GW Solar Plant – India’s Government Orders 10,000 Electric Cars by Tata Motors: New Cars in India Electric by 2030

