Geschreven op 29-4-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Energie en Besparing

Burning Man Project and the Land Art Generator have partnered to launch a multi-disciplinary design challenge—LAGI 2020 Fly Ranch—that will create the foundational infrastructure of Fly Ranch.

Creatives will be invited to propose their regenerative artwork in this unique and stunning landscape—including dynamic and protected human habitation; places for learning and scientific discovery; venues of self-expression, immersive events, and artworks in nature; permacultural systems for food and organic products; regenerative infrastructures for water harvesting and recycling; and sustainable energy generation from solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, and other means.

In 2021, selected design teams will be provided an honoraria grant and be invited to build a prototype on site.

The Land Art Generator Initiative (LAGI) brings forward new energy infrastructures that are works of art—expressions of culture that strive to reinforce the beauty and ecology of their surroundings. The great global energy transition that is required to stem the tide of climate change will have an impact on our built environment and our visual landscapes like no other technical shift since the automobile. What will these new infrastructures look like?

LAGI 2020 Fly Ranch will expand on this portfolio of blueprints for the future by challenging creative interdisciplinary teams to propose artworks in the ambitious spirit of Burning Man that will provide the food, water, shelter, power, and closed-loop systems for life on Fly Ranch.

Each August, the annual Burning Man event transforms a desolate corner of northern Nevada into a thriving temporary metropolis fueled by creativity, experimentation, and awe. In 2016, the organization behind this city acquired Fly Ranch, a 3,800 acre property just north of the event site.

This property is home to dozens of hot and cold springs, three geysers, acres of wetlands, dozens of animal species, and more than 100 identified types of plants. The Fly Ranch project is an opportunity to create a year-round rural incubator for Burning Man culture and a catalyst for innovation and creativity in the world.

To host residencies, gatherings, and projects at Fly Ranch, the site will need infrastructure. We could bring generators, bottled water, packaged food, tents, and dispose of our waste off-site, but why would we do that when we have the opportunity to mobilize the desert-tested ingenuity of the Burning Man community and the inspiration of a greater creative culture to build scalable and sustainable solutions in one of the harshest climates in the world.

Zie ook: Land Art Generator Initiative: LAGI 2019 Masdar City, Abu Dhabi – Return To The Source – Land Art Generator Initiative: LAGI 2018 Melbourne: Help Victoria Become Net-Zero by 2020 – Land Art Generator Initiative: LAGI 2017 Willimantic – An Energy Generating Artwork– Land Art Generator Initiative: LAGI 2016 Design Competition and LAGI Youth Prize 2015-2016 – Land Art Generator Initiative 2014 Design Competition Winner: Copenhagen’s Solar Hour Glass – Land Art Generator Initiative 2012 International Design Competition: Freshkills Park New York City – Land Art Generator Initiative 2010 Design Competition – Open Letter by LAGI to Bill Gates and Paris COP21: A Proposal for COP26 in 2020 – Land Art Generator Initiative Solar Mural Artwork: La Monarca in San Antonio by Cruz Ortiz