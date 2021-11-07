google.com, pub-1373830308765288, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0

Anders Bekeken

Is Green Hydrogen The Answer To The Climate Crisis? by DW Documentary

Geschreven op 7-11-2021 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Energie en Besparing Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

Green hydrogen produces zero emissions and many believe it holds the key to limiting global warming. So is it the big hope for the future or a multi-billion euro mistake?

Many believe green hydrogen could provide a miracle solution for countries around the world seeking to decarbonize their economies. But the technology is still in its infancy.

Generating sufficient quantities of green hydrogen would require a lot more renewable energy than is currently available. Right now, almost all hydrogen is produced using natural gas in a process that generates large amounts of carbon dioxide.

Green hydrogen, by contrast, is CO2 neutral. It’s derived using renewable energy. The principle itself is not new but has, at yet, only found limited usage. Engineers at the German Aerospace Center are now working with the world’s largest artificial sun to try to produce hydrogen without any electricity at all, using only light. If they can succeed, it would allow large-scale production of this valuable gas in countries that receive a lot of sunshine.

Hydrogen is already being used as a fuel for buses, trains and cars, with hydrogen-powered planes due to follow shortly. Hydrogen is even the fuel of choice for space rockets, and German submarines glide along almost in silence thanks to hydrogen fuel cells.

Manufacturers of airplanes, trucks, and even steel are investing millions in the technology, hoping that hydrogen will be the go-to fuel of a climate-neutral future. But critics warn of major challenges ahead, saying billions stand to be wasted.

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (699)
  • Agenda (3.369)
  • Biologisch (119)
  • Blog Action Day (57)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (903)
  • Communicatie (377)
  • Cradle to Cradle – Circulair (531)
  • Design (239)
  • Dieren (179)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.450)
  • Educatie (351)
  • EEN-Armoede (253)
  • Energie en Besparing (3.711)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (203)
  • Geluid (26)
  • Gezondheid (320)
  • Goed Doel (119)
  • Green Deal (38)
  • Greenwashing (121)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (330)
  • Iets anders (419)
  • Int. Samenwerking (194)
  • Investeren (147)
  • Joe Biden – Barack Obama (119)
  • Kerst (123)
  • Klimaat (1.723)
  • Licht (397)
  • Lucht (35)
  • Mensenrechten (172)
  • Milieu (757)
  • MVO (113)
  • Natuur (791)
  • Nederland (41)
  • Olympische Spelen (68)
  • Oranje (157)
  • Oud & Nieuw (127)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (16)
  • Sport (234)
  • Vakantie (73)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (51)
  • Vervoer en OV (1.691)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (308)
  • Welzijnswerk (30)

    • Recente berichten

  • De Zero Waste Tour: Boodschappen Doen Zonder Plastic? by Zero Waste Nederland
  • Think Big Act Now: Het Happy 2050 Scenario by Babette Porcelijn
  • De Verborgen Impact: De Impact Van Onze Aankopen by Babette Porcelijn
  • Greendish 2050 Guidelines: Duurzamer En Gezonder Voedselaanbod Voor Iedereen
  • Inside The World’s Biggest Fish Farm: Ocean Farm 1 And Ocean Farm 2 by Innovative Techs
  • Drie Elektrische Auto’s Uit Vietnam: VF e34, VF e35 En VF e36 SUV’s by VinFast
  • Leuven Koopt 160.000 Herbruikbare Bekers Voor Evenementen En Feesten
  • Land Art Generator Initiative 2022: LAGI 2022 Mannheim At BUGA23, The German National Garden Show
  • IMPACT25: Dutch Flower Group Gaat Vanaf 2022 100% Europese Windenergie Gebruiken
  • Is Green Hydrogen The Answer To The Climate Crisis? by DW Documentary
  • Moestuinen Onder Glas: Zelf Groenten Kweken In De Kas by Eigen Spijs
  • Duurzaam Zwemcomplex De Koerbelt Rijssen Met Binnenbad En Buitenbad In Rijssen-Holten
  • Cradle-to-Cradle Café In Tapijn Maastricht Over Gezondheid En Welzijn by Mosa
  • Plastic Wegwerp Koffiebekertjes Verboden Vanaf 2023: Kies Herbruikbare Koffiebekers Of Een Mok
  • Campus Almere Centrum Voor Hogeschool Windesheim: Met 1.250 Studentenwoningen
  • Van der Valk Hotel Delft A4 In Den Hoorn: Duurzaam, Volledig Elektrisch En Gasloos
  • Elion Park: Eigentijds Landhuis Met 22 Duurzame Appartementen Aan De Duinweg In Den Haag
  • Duurzaam Scholengebouw Broekplein Leiden: Voor Basisscholen De Meerpaal en De Tweemaster
  • Rotterdam Logistics Park (RLP): Vijf Duurzame Distributiecentra Op Kickersbloem 3 In Rotterdam
  • Duurzaam Houten Appartementengebouw Sawa Aan De Lloydkade In Rotterdam by Mei Architects

    • Links

    Milieunet op..