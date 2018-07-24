Geschreven op 24-7-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Energie en Besparing

Greenko Energies will set up India’s largest Integrated Renewable Energy Project (IREP) in Andhra Pradesh at an investment of US$2.2 billion. Recently approved by the Andhra Pradesh government, the project will comprise 1,000 MW of solar energy, 550 MW of wind energy and 1,200 MW of standalone pumped storage capacities.

It is expected to provide employment to 15,000 people during construction and 3,000 people after construction.

The Greenko wind-solar hybrid project has been allotted around 4,766 acres of land. However, the company must complete the project within a period of four years (48 months), failing which the entire land will be handed back to the government of Andhra Pradesh.

The power generated from this wind-solar hybrid project, along with standalone pumped storage, will be connected to the power grid substation and delivered outside the State.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh aims to achieve 18,000 MW of renewable energy capacity by the year 2021-22, comprising 10,000 MW of solar power and 8,000 MW of wind power, which is 10% of the national target. The share of renewable power in the state’s total power consumption has reached 18% during the year 2017-18. Further, the state government has announced the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Policy 2015-20 to encourage large-scale investments in the State.

See also: India’s Solar Power House: Documentary by BBC – India Gaat Voor 200 GigaWatt Solar Power in 2050 – Use of Renewable Energy in Indian Railways: Solar Panels On 250 Trains in India by Indian Railways – Kurnool Ultra Mega Solar Park in Andhra Pradesh, India: The World’s Largest 1 GW Solar Plant – India’s Government Orders 10,000 Electric Cars by Tata Motors: New Cars in India Electric by 2030 – India to Auction 40 GW Renewable Energy Every Year Till 2028 – The 648 MW Kamuthi Solar Power Plant in Tamil Nadu, India – India’s Largest Solar Power Plant Documentary by National Geographic – Integrated Renewable Energy Project (IREP) Andhra Pradesh, India: 2.75 GW Solar, Wind, Storage