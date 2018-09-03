Hybrid Solar-Wind Energy System Brings Electricity to Pakistan Rural AreasGeschreven op 3-9-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Energie en Besparing
The remote villages of Wagdal and Peera in Pakistan’s Punjab now have electricity thanks to a clean energy system installed with support of the Asian Development Bank.
Residents were trained to operate and maintain the facility, ensuring its long-term sustainability.
