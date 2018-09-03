Anders Bekeken

Hybrid Solar-Wind Energy System Brings Electricity to Pakistan Rural Areas

Geschreven op 3-9-2018 - Erik van Erne.

The remote villages of Wagdal and Peera in Pakistan’s Punjab now have electricity thanks to a clean energy system installed with support of the Asian Development Bank.

Residents were trained to operate and maintain the facility, ensuring its long-term sustainability.

See also: Asian Development Bank: Did You Know? Asia and the Pacific – The Dirtiest River in the World: The Walagun Citarum, Java, Indonesia

