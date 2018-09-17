Geschreven op 17-9-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Energie en Besparing

The energy industry is in transition. We are moving from centralized, fossil fueled generation towards a decentralized, decarbonized and digitized system of generation and distribution.

This systemic change comes with a wide variety of challenges and asks for more than just new technologies. Innovation in business models and new forms of collaboration and stakeholder interaction are key to a successful energy transition.

Our brand new Future Grid Labs will bring together frontrunners around various topics and facilitate knowledge sharing and networking opportunities. Join the Frontier of the Energy Transition

