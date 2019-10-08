Anders Bekeken

CopenHill Waste To Energy Power Plant Topped With Rooftop Ski Slope In Copenhagen by BIG

Geschreven op 8-10-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Energie en Besparing Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

BIG has completed the cleanest waste-to-energy power plant in the world in Copenhagen, Denmark, which is topped by an artificial ski slope that is open all year round.

CopenHill, also known as Amager Bakke, is a power plant located on an industrial waterfront that is capable of converting 440,000 tons of waste into clean energy annually.

It was designed by BIG to double as public infrastructure, and is complete with tree-lined hiking trails and ski slopes on its roof along with the tallest artificial climbing wall in the world on its facade.

“CopenHill is a blatant architectural expression of something that would otherwise have remained invisible: that it is the cleanest waste-to-energy power plant in the world,” said Bjarke Ingels, founder of BIG.

“As a power plant, CopenHill is so clean that we have been able to turn its building mass into the bedrock of the social life of the city – its facade is climbable, its roof is hikeable and its slopes are skiable” he continued.

“A crystal clear example of hedonistic sustainability – that a sustainable city is not only better for the environment – it is also more enjoyable for the lives of its citizens.”

The design by BIG for the 41,0000-square-metre CopenHill ski plant won an international competition in 2011, with the building breaking ground two years later. It is hoped the building will help Copenhagen meet its goal of becoming the world’s first carbon-neutral city by 2025.

CopenHill is distinguished by its wedge-shaped form, sloped green roof and blocky facade composed of 1.2-metre-tall and 3.3-metre-wide aluminium bricks that are stacked like gigantic bricks.

Inside it is filled with the latest technologies in waste treatment and energy production, capable of incinerating 440,000 tons of waste to make clean energy that will deliver electricity and district heating for 150,000 homes annually. This machinery is all arranged in height order, which forms the building’s sloped rooftop and resulting 9,000-metre-squared ski terrain. CopenHill’s ski slope measures 400 metres, and runs from the top of the 90-metre-high building to its base, with a 180-degree turn halfway down the piste.

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (653)
  • Agenda (3.147)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (118)
  • Blog Action Day (57)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (806)
  • Communicatie (375)
  • Cradle to Cradle – Circulair (495)
  • Design (233)
  • Dieren (176)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.290)
  • Educatie (346)
  • EEN-Armoede (253)
  • Energie en Besparing (3.371)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (175)
  • Geluid (26)
  • Gezondheid (306)
  • Goed Doel (119)
  • Green Deal (30)
  • Greenwashing (117)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (318)
  • Iets anders (369)
  • Int. Samenwerking (192)
  • Investeren (135)
  • Kerst (152)
  • Klimaat (1.662)
  • Licht (375)
  • Lucht (34)
  • Mensenrechten (169)
  • Milieu (748)
  • MVO (109)
  • Natuur (735)
  • Nederland (23)
  • Olympische Spelen (68)
  • Oranje (157)
  • Oud & Nieuw (125)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (25)
  • Sport (221)
  • Vakantie (80)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (62)
  • Vervoer en OV (1.351)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (301)
  • Welzijnswerk (30)

    • Recente berichten

  • Aandeel Hernieuwbare Energie Gestegen Naar 7,4 Procent In 2018 by CBS
  • Grote Klimaat Oplossingen Congres by MilieuCompleet En VVM
  • PostNL Neemt Honderdste Pakket- En Briefautomaat (PBA) In Gebruik In Zwolle
  • ZorgSaamWonen Congres: Vitaal Ouder Worden. Wonen En Woonomgeving. Omzien Naar Elkaar
  • Ice On Fire by Leonardo DiCaprio
  • Energie Halen Uit Biomassa Is Slecht Voor Het Milieu En Verhoogd De CO2-Uitstoot by NOS op 3
  • Waterwheel Poort Van Zwolle Vechtdal Bij De Kruising Van De A22 En N365
  • Grootste Zonnewarmtesysteem Van Nederland In Glastuinbouwgebied Alton Heerhugowaard
  • CopenHill Waste To Energy Power Plant Topped With Rooftop Ski Slope In Copenhagen by BIG
  • De Zaak Shell: Wat Wist Shell En Wat Wisten Wij Zelf Over De Klimaatcrisis by Tegenlicht
  • 10 Cheapest Electric Cars Priced Below Tesla Vehicles in 2020 by Automotive Territory
  • A Clean Energy Revolution is Lighting Up Tonga by ADB
  • Rijk En Gemeenten Kiezen Voor Schone Vuilniswagens Vanaf 2030: Afvalinzameling Zonder Uitstoot
  • Fietsfeiten: Feiten En Cijfers Over Gebruik Van De Fiets En De E-Fiets In Nederland by KiM
  • Loopfeiten: Nederlanders Steeds Vaker En Verder Te Voet Onderweg by KiM
  • Acht Provincies Gaan Samen Vanaf Januari 2020 Duurzame Energie Inkopen
  • Elektrische Trucks Vanaf 2028 Financieel Aantrekkelijker Dan Diesel Trucks by ING
  • Dutch Food Week 2019: Dutch Food Week Masterclass
  • Windplatform: Onderzoek Naar Haalbaarheid Windenergie In En Rond De Gemeente Groningen
  • Canoo: Het Elektrische Busje Met Een Abonnementsvorm

    • Links

    Milieunet op..