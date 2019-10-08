Geschreven op 8-10-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Energie en Besparing

BIG has completed the cleanest waste-to-energy power plant in the world in Copenhagen, Denmark, which is topped by an artificial ski slope that is open all year round.

CopenHill, also known as Amager Bakke, is a power plant located on an industrial waterfront that is capable of converting 440,000 tons of waste into clean energy annually.

It was designed by BIG to double as public infrastructure, and is complete with tree-lined hiking trails and ski slopes on its roof along with the tallest artificial climbing wall in the world on its facade.

“CopenHill is a blatant architectural expression of something that would otherwise have remained invisible: that it is the cleanest waste-to-energy power plant in the world,” said Bjarke Ingels, founder of BIG.

“As a power plant, CopenHill is so clean that we have been able to turn its building mass into the bedrock of the social life of the city – its facade is climbable, its roof is hikeable and its slopes are skiable” he continued.

“A crystal clear example of hedonistic sustainability – that a sustainable city is not only better for the environment – it is also more enjoyable for the lives of its citizens.”

The design by BIG for the 41,0000-square-metre CopenHill ski plant won an international competition in 2011, with the building breaking ground two years later. It is hoped the building will help Copenhagen meet its goal of becoming the world’s first carbon-neutral city by 2025.

CopenHill is distinguished by its wedge-shaped form, sloped green roof and blocky facade composed of 1.2-metre-tall and 3.3-metre-wide aluminium bricks that are stacked like gigantic bricks.

Inside it is filled with the latest technologies in waste treatment and energy production, capable of incinerating 440,000 tons of waste to make clean energy that will deliver electricity and district heating for 150,000 homes annually. This machinery is all arranged in height order, which forms the building’s sloped rooftop and resulting 9,000-metre-squared ski terrain. CopenHill’s ski slope measures 400 metres, and runs from the top of the 90-metre-high building to its base, with a 180-degree turn halfway down the piste.