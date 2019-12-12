Energie en Besparing Geschreven op 12-12-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Agenda

The 3rd Combined Energy Conference 2020 will take place on Wednesday 29 January 2020, Musis in Arnhem, the Netherlands

Achieving CO2-reduction in the energy and industry sectors via cross-border projects in the Netherlands and North Rhine-Westphalia.

Are you professionally involved in and willing to contribute to the energy transition and interested in the opportunities that cross-border co-operation between North Rhine-Westphalia and the Netherlands brings? Make sure to join us at the 3rd Combined Energy Conference on 29 January 2020 in Arnhem (NL) – organised by the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO.nl) in collaboration with the EnergyAgency.NRW from North Rhine-Westphalia.

This 3rd Netherlands-North Rhine-Westphalian Energy conference aims to intensify the co-operation between companies and scientific institutions from both sides of the border, in terms of win-win situations for the energy transition towards common international goals. The conference offers a platform for running and potential joint projects and activities of the two regions.

Both the Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy of the Netherlands, Eric Wiebes MSc MBA, and Minister for Economic Affairs, Innovation, Digitalisation and Energy of North Rhine-Westphalia, Prof. Dr. Andreas Pinkwart, have announced that they will attend the conference. After the plenary programme with challenging keynotes about opportunities for co-operation, there will be interactive workshops in which you will explore the various topics within the Hydrogen, Renewable Energy and CO2-reduction in Industry themes.