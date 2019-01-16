Energie en Besparing Geschreven op 16-1-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Agenda

The triennial World Energy Congress is the World Energy Council’s global flagship event and offers a unique platform for global energy leaders to explore new energy futures, critical innovation areas and new strategies.

Hosted by the United Arab Emirates, the 24th edition of the World Energy Congress will be held from 9-12 September 2019 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Following a successful international bid that was won by the UAE Ministry of Energy, the Congress in Abu Dhabi is envisioned to be the most successful edition since the event’s inception in 1924.

Held every three years and positioned as the flagship event of the World Energy Council, the Congress is the longest-running and most influential energy event in the world, covering all aspects of the energy sector around the world.

The 24th World Energy Congress aims to bring together international energy stakeholders, including governments, private and state corporations, academia and media. With over 10,000 participants expected, the Congress will attract over 250 star speakers, 50 ministers, 500 CEOs, 500 Media with an exhibition space that will cover 40,000 sqm.

The Congress is a global leadership forum that defines the strategy for a collaborative, sustainable and innovative energy future that enables societal, commercial and community prosperity.

Under the theme Energy for Prosperity the programme for the 24th World Energy Congress leads delegates through the most live and critical issues facing the energy industry. The format of the four-day interactive programme is designed and developed to address the critical issues facing the global energy sector today.