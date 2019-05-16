If you’ve ever worried that you wouldn’t be able to produce enough power when off the grid in a tiny house on wheels, this house may be the one to reassure you! I never thought that we would see a tiny house which has quite so many solar panels on the roof.

Amazingly, this tiny house has a 4kw solar array with 36kw of lead acid battery storage, allowing the family to power not just their home (including all the modern appliances) but also a tiny house building workshop!

The home was constructed as a DIY build by Glade and Cloe, with the vast majority of all the materials being found in the hard rubbish. With all the labour done by the couple, and with the building materials mostly up-cycled and recycled, the home was constructed for an amazing price of only AU$10,000!

Sitting on 12 acres just outside of Melbourne, Australia the off-the-grid tiny house is an ideal home for his young family. Glade has started his own tiny house construction business which operates from his property, allowing him to spend time at home with his family. Their home is packed full of clever design ideas and is definitely one to check out. I hope you enjoy the video tour of this stunning off the grid tiny house.

