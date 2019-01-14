The Prize fund is distributed among the categories as per the following breakdown: Health US$ 600,000 – Food US$ 600,000 – Energy US$ 600,000 – Water US$ 600,000 – Global High Schools US$ 600,000 divided amongst 6 Global High Schools in 6 different regions (The Americas, Europe & Central Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, East Asia & Pacific, South Asia and MENA), awarding each up to US$100,000.

The Zayed Sustainability Prize will see a three-stage evaluation process, beginning with the due diligence that is conducted by a reputed international research and analysis consultancy. Following this, the shortlisted entries will undergo evaluations by a Selection Committee to determine the finalists. From these finalists, a Jury will select the winners in all five categories, including the winning schools from six world regions.

The deliberations on who wins the Zayed Sustainability Prize are set against three core criteria where entrants must demonstrate: Impact: Significant and tangible outcomes on the quality of people’s lives. Innovation: Distinctive characteristics to change the “status quo” and potential to catalyse opportunities that will have a disruptive positive impact and transformative change. Inspiration: The potential to scale up project outcomes in the next decade and the ability to inspire others.

Winners of the Zayed Sustainability Prize will be announced at the awards ceremony during the opening of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, on Monday 14th January 2019.