Geschreven op 6-12-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Duurzaam

Fast fashion brands like H&M and Zara are churning out cheap, new clothes every few days, fueling us to shop more than ever before.

Hasan explores how our desire to look fresh to death is actually killing the planet.

About Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: New episodes, new topics, every Sunday – only on Netflix.

Every Sunday, Hasan Minhaj brings an incisive and nuanced perspective to global news, politics and culture in his unique comedy series.