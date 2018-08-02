Anders Bekeken

The European Day for Sustainable Communities by ECOLISE

Geschreven op 2-8-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Agenda, Duurzaam Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

On Thursday 20th September join ECOLISE in Brussels or online for our learning conference. Citizens and municipalities building sustainability through collaboration, co-hosted with the European Economic and Social Council.

Citizen and community-led action on climate change and sustainability has spawned a dynamic, grassroots movement, with thousands of communities across Europe striving to redefine our relationship with the natural world by designing and testing new economic, social and environmental innovations that promote regeneration and sustainability.

There is growing evidence and recognition that these bottom-up approaches are as an essential complement to top-down approaches in achieving the radical, structural and lasting lifestyle changes necessary for creating an equitable, sustainable and low-carbon society. Increasingly, these community initiatives are engaging in dialogue with municipal partners, helping to inspire and even reorient municipal activities, in line with longer term climate and sustainability goals. This kind of local alignment or integration can be a powerful means of mobilising support and engagement on common goals.

This conference will facilitate a conversation in which participants can share experiences, and explore ways to encourage and support this type of collaboration. The conference takes place within the context of the 2nd European Day of Sustainable Communities and is part of the ongoing collaboration between the EESC and ECOLISE.

Join us to hear the latest information from ECOLISE, including learnings from the ongoing project on Municipalities in Transition (MiT) and to connect with those involved in dynamic collaborations across Europe and beyond.

See also: Symposium De Meerwaarde Van Ecodorpen by Ecodorpennetwerk

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (565)
  • Agenda (2.962)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (117)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (734)
  • Communicatie (372)
  • Cradle to Cradle – Circulair (447)
  • Design (229)
  • Dieren (172)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.181)
  • Educatie (341)
  • EEN-Armoede (250)
  • Energie en Besparing (3.024)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (132)
  • Geluid (25)
  • Gezondheid (299)
  • Goed Doel (116)
  • Green Deal (13)
  • Greenwashing (113)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (299)
  • Iets anders (357)
  • Int. Samenwerking (189)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (152)
  • Klimaat (1.613)
  • Licht (370)
  • Lucht (31)
  • Mensenrechten (166)
  • Milieu (739)
  • MVO (107)
  • Natuur (690)
  • Nederland (16)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (157)
  • Oud & Nieuw (116)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (26)
  • Sport (211)
  • Vakantie (76)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (63)
  • Vervoer en OV (1.060)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (291)
  • Welzijnswerk (30)

    • Recente berichten

  • Elektrisch Varen Met Plug&Play Set Met Batterij En Elektrische Motor by Voltogo
  • Zonnedak Op Milieustraat Oosterhout Met 1.427 Zonnepanelen by ONE
  • The European Day for Sustainable Communities by ECOLISE
  • Vakbeurs Klimaat: De Groene, Water- en Klimaatbestendige Openbare Ruimte
  • Ecofactorij Informatiecentrum in Apeldoorn: Een Markant Duurzaam Innovatief Gebouw
  • Symposium De Meerwaarde Van Ecodorpen by Ecodorpennetwerk
  • EARTHLINGS Trailer Narrated by Joaquin Phoenix: Be the Peace – Be a Plant-Based Being
  • PvdA Tilburg Wil Hard Plastic Bekers Met Statiegeld op Tilburgse Kermis: Minder Afval
  • Climate Comedy Night II in Stadsschouwburg Utrecht by HIER
  • Wat Is Jouw Ultieme Utregse Woord: Stemmen Kan Tot 22 Augustus 2018
  • Steinel XSolar LED-Spot: De Lamp Zonder Stroomaansluiting Op Zonne-Energie
  • Windmolens en Windmolenwieken Recyclen by Demacq International Recycling en Topwind
  • Platform CB’23: Platform Circulaire Bouw in 2023 – Bouw-breed Partijen Met Elkaar Verbinden
  • Opbrengst Zonne-Energie In Juli 2018 75% Hoger Dan In Juli 2017
  • Greenpeace Doet Mee Aan Amsterdam Pride Met Elektrische Replica Rainbow Warrior
  • Metropolis Neemt Een Duik In De Plastic Soep by VPRO Metropolis
  • Deelscooterbedrijf Felyx Nu Ook in Rotterdam: 324 Elektrische e-Scooters by Felyx
  • Triodos Bank Intoduceert De Groene Biologisch Afbreekbare Betaalpas
  • De Elektrische Microlino Mini-Auto Uit Zwitserland by Micro Mobility
  • Elektrische Stormer Havenboot Voor Havenmeesters Havendienst Harderwijk

    • Links

    Milieunet op..