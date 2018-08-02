Duurzaam Geschreven op 2-8-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Agenda

On Thursday 20th September join ECOLISE in Brussels or online for our learning conference. Citizens and municipalities building sustainability through collaboration, co-hosted with the European Economic and Social Council.

Citizen and community-led action on climate change and sustainability has spawned a dynamic, grassroots movement, with thousands of communities across Europe striving to redefine our relationship with the natural world by designing and testing new economic, social and environmental innovations that promote regeneration and sustainability.

There is growing evidence and recognition that these bottom-up approaches are as an essential complement to top-down approaches in achieving the radical, structural and lasting lifestyle changes necessary for creating an equitable, sustainable and low-carbon society. Increasingly, these community initiatives are engaging in dialogue with municipal partners, helping to inspire and even reorient municipal activities, in line with longer term climate and sustainability goals. This kind of local alignment or integration can be a powerful means of mobilising support and engagement on common goals.

This conference will facilitate a conversation in which participants can share experiences, and explore ways to encourage and support this type of collaboration. The conference takes place within the context of the 2nd European Day of Sustainable Communities and is part of the ongoing collaboration between the EESC and ECOLISE.

Join us to hear the latest information from ECOLISE, including learnings from the ongoing project on Municipalities in Transition (MiT) and to connect with those involved in dynamic collaborations across Europe and beyond.

