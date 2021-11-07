Geschreven op 7-11-2021 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Duurzaam

By 2050, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations predicts that the world’s population will reach 9.1 billion people. This is 34% more than it is today.

To eliminate mass hunger, food supplies must grow at a faster pace, and world food production must increase by 70%. Current methods of fish farming will not be able to meet the global demand for fish safely and sustainably.

In this video, we will tell you how the new largest and most complex fish farm in the world works, and whether similar technologies are able to provide us with food in the future. Wild fish stocks are declining at a rapid pace.

The World Wildlife Fund estimates that 53% of the fishing grounds are fully developed, and the global fleet of fishing vessels is two to three times higher than the sustainable state of the world’s seas and oceans. If we do not cut back fishing in the very near future, then all types of wild commercial fish could disappear by the middle of the century.