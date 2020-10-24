google.com, pub-1373830308765288, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0

Anders Bekeken

ECO2: New Carbon Neutral, Biodegradable Eco-Magazine by Mail Metro Media

Geschreven op 24-10-2020 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Duurzaam Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

ECO2, Mail Metro Media’s brand new carbon neutral, biodegradable eco-magazine hits the stands Saturday 24th October with an exclusive Sir David Attenborough interview.

As well as an exclusive interview with Sir David, the Daily Mail supplement – edited by Louise Atkinson, champion of the newspaper’s ‘ban the plastic bags’ campaign – is packed with features on clever eco-solutions like electric cars, ethical cosmetics and tips for leading a more sustainable day-to-day life.

Around 350,000 copies will be produced bi-annually and distributed in AB postcodes and every M&S and Waitrose nationwide, giving brands the perfect platform to showcase their green initiatives.

Grant Woodthorpe, Executive Director – Investment at Mail Metro Media said: “This inaugural edition has been a long time in the making so we are hugely excited that we can finally share it with our readers.

We know that ECO2 will be an important editorial contribution to the fight against environmental change and will give advertisers a safe, positive environment in which to show their eco-credibility to Daily Mail’s keenly environmentally-conscious audience.”

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (675)
  • Agenda (3.216)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (115)
  • Blog Action Day (57)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (831)
  • Communicatie (376)
  • Cradle to Cradle – Circulair (511)
  • Design (236)
  • Dieren (177)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.343)
  • Educatie (346)
  • EEN-Armoede (251)
  • Energie en Besparing (3.503)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (197)
  • Geluid (26)
  • Gezondheid (308)
  • Goed Doel (119)
  • Green Deal (31)
  • Greenwashing (120)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (322)
  • Iets anders (381)
  • Int. Samenwerking (191)
  • Investeren (136)
  • Kerst (123)
  • Klimaat (1.687)
  • Licht (385)
  • Lucht (34)
  • Mensenrechten (170)
  • Milieu (750)
  • MVO (109)
  • Natuur (757)
  • Nederland (26)
  • Olympische Spelen (68)
  • Oranje (157)
  • Oud & Nieuw (127)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (16)
  • Sport (228)
  • Vakantie (83)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (62)
  • Vervoer en OV (1.484)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (302)
  • Welzijnswerk (30)

    • Recente berichten

  • Aardgasvrij Bospolder-Tussendijken In Rotterdam: 4,9 Miljoen Euro Rijkssubsidie Voor Rotterdam
  • ECO2: New Carbon Neutral, Biodegradable Eco-Magazine by Mail Metro Media
  • Ga AAN In Het Donker, Doe Je Fietsverlichting Aan En Kom Weer Veilig Thuis
  • Tuincentra Gaan Per 1 Januari 2022 Stoppen Met Verkoop Bestrijdingsmiddelen Met Glyfosaat
  • Low Carbon Farming Project UK Documentary: Duurzame Kassenteelt by Bom Group
  • Licht- En Gokstad Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: Energieverbruik En Duurzame Energie
  • SnappCar Autodelen: Private Lease & Delen: Lease Een Auto En Verdien Je Leasekosten Terug
  • Hoe Online Casino Spellenmakers Hun Eco-Steentje Bijdragen by Beste Casino’s Guru
  • Zonnepark Havenbedrijf Moerdijk Met 18.570 Zonnepanelen by ENGIE En Port Of Moerdijk
  • E-Magazine SCHOON Gelanceerd Op Klimaatdag 2020: Toekomst Klimaatmasters 2020
  • Aanleg Ecoduiker Onder De A6 bij Anthony Fokkerweg by Provincie Flevoland
  • Talgo Unveils Hydrogen Powered Propulsion Vittal Train System
  • Plan Voor 300 Voetbalvelden Aan Zonnepanelen Langs Landingsbanen Schiphol Airport
  • Eerste Collectieve Zonnestroomproject Huurders Rijnhart Wonen Leiderdorp by Greenchoice
  • Elektrische Auto’s Met Subsidie Megatest by ANWB Autotest
  • Zonnepark A28 Balkendwarsweg Nabij Afrit 33 In Assen by RVB
  • Zonnedak Met 48.040 Zonnepanelen Op Hoofdkantoor Tommy Hilfiger in Venlo by IZEN
  • Nieuwe Elektrische Poolauto’s Voor Medewerkers Provincie Utrecht: Skoda E-Citigo
  • Subsidie Voor Energietransitie In Provincie Utrecht
  • Blue Innovation Awards: De Genomineerden Zijn Bekend by De Blauwe Cluster

    • Links

    Milieunet op..