Geschreven op 24-10-2020 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Duurzaam

ECO2, Mail Metro Media’s brand new carbon neutral, biodegradable eco-magazine hits the stands Saturday 24th October with an exclusive Sir David Attenborough interview.

As well as an exclusive interview with Sir David, the Daily Mail supplement – edited by Louise Atkinson, champion of the newspaper’s ‘ban the plastic bags’ campaign – is packed with features on clever eco-solutions like electric cars, ethical cosmetics and tips for leading a more sustainable day-to-day life.

Around 350,000 copies will be produced bi-annually and distributed in AB postcodes and every M&S and Waitrose nationwide, giving brands the perfect platform to showcase their green initiatives.

Grant Woodthorpe, Executive Director – Investment at Mail Metro Media said: “This inaugural edition has been a long time in the making so we are hugely excited that we can finally share it with our readers.

We know that ECO2 will be an important editorial contribution to the fight against environmental change and will give advertisers a safe, positive environment in which to show their eco-credibility to Daily Mail’s keenly environmentally-conscious audience.”