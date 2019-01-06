Anders Bekeken

Digital Food: The Food Industry Of Tomorrow by VPRO Documentary

What will the food industry of tomorrow look like and how will the food industry keep up with the growing population? Food industry will use more technology in the future to ensure enough food for everyone.

But how will we produce digital food and how will the food industry do this without fossil fuels?

We like to eat more local, sustainable food but we also have more mouths to feed. In 2050 the population will have reached 9 billion people. How do we make sure that everybody has good food and enough to eat? Digital solutions will help to put a new mix of high-tech and low-tech ingredients on our plate sooner than we think. We will still need to garden, but there will be more and more technology we will rely on.

Modern food production is largely dependent on fossil fuels. Now that we are beginning to reach the end of the fossil fuel era, the main question remains: How will we feed a global population of 9 billion people in 2050? In the Netherlands, Belgium and in Silicon Valley, numerous startups have decided to use smart technology, big data, and new distribution systems to find solutions for this issue.

The documentary explores tomorrow’s food, which not only needs to be sustainable, tasty and organic, but mainly nutritious and above all sufficient for all earthlings. Will the approach of this new generation of food startups help us to ensure the necessary quantity and quality of food in the future?

In this documentary about the future food industry, we meet sustainable food guru Michael Pollan, chef Dan Barber, and philosopher Julian Baggini.

