Geschreven op 7-7-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Design

As human beings, we get used to “the way things are” really fast. But for designers, the way things are is an opportunity … Could things be better? How?

In this funny, breezy talk, the man behind the iPod and the Nest thermostat shares some of his tips for noticing — and driving — change.

