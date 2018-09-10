Anders Bekeken

Circular Agrofood System: A Zero-Waste System Producing 70 % More Food by WUR

Geschreven op 10-9-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Cradle to Cradle - Circulair Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

In 2050, the global population will have risen to 9.5 billion people.

This means that the world would need 70% more food.

A circular agrofood system can use the currently available agricultural land to meet this requirement.

An essential part of this system is in establishing smart connections between plant-based and animal products, in order to create an integral agrofood system.

Dutch agriculture is renowned for its exceptionally efficient food production in terms of individual chains. However, there is huge scope for improving the efficiency of the overall system. For instance, some of our animal feed is now produced using crops and other materials that are fit for human consumption. This takes its toll on agricultural land that could be used to grow a great deal of food for people.

By definition, a circular agrofood system is ‘zero waste’. All products leaving an agricultural farm are used as an end product or raw material for one of the other links in the circular economy.

See also: Mansholt Lecture 2018: Towards Circular Food Production in Europe by WUR

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (574)
  • Agenda (3.001)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (118)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (747)
  • Communicatie (372)
  • Cradle to Cradle – Circulair (457)
  • Design (230)
  • Dieren (173)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.200)
  • Educatie (341)
  • EEN-Armoede (250)
  • Energie en Besparing (3.086)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (135)
  • Geluid (25)
  • Gezondheid (302)
  • Goed Doel (118)
  • Green Deal (18)
  • Greenwashing (113)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (303)
  • Iets anders (360)
  • Int. Samenwerking (189)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (152)
  • Klimaat (1.619)
  • Licht (371)
  • Lucht (32)
  • Mensenrechten (167)
  • Milieu (741)
  • MVO (107)
  • Natuur (696)
  • Nederland (16)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (157)
  • Oud & Nieuw (116)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (26)
  • Sport (212)
  • Vakantie (77)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (62)
  • Vervoer en OV (1.096)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (293)
  • Welzijnswerk (30)

    • Recente berichten

  • Global Commission on Adaptation: Internationale Klimaatcommissie o.l.v. Ban Ki-Moon
  • Albert Heijn Campagne: Minder Verpakkingen En Meer Recycling En AH Vers Zakjes
  • Kringlooplandbouw: Een Nieuw Perspectief Voor De Nederlandse Landbouw by WUR
  • Circular Agrofood System: A Zero-Waste System Producing 70 % More Food by WUR
  • Mansholt Lecture 2018: Towards Circular Food Production in Europe by WUR
  • CO2-Uitstoot In 2017 Gelijk Aan CO2-Uitstoot In 1990 by CBS
  • The Age of Aluminium by Keele University
  • Seminar Groenblauwe Daken Voor Een Leefbare Stad: Vervolg Green Deal Groene Daken
  • Ride For The Roses In Haarlemmermeer: Fietstocht In De Strijd Tegen Kanker
  • Trucking Into A Greener Future: Naar Zero-Emission Transport in Europese Transportsector
  • Duurzame Biobased Verkeersborden Van BioComposiet in Bergen Op Zoom by NPSP
  • Kiemt Najaarscongres CO2 Uit De Lucht: Innovaties Vermindering, Hergebruik, Vastlegging CO2
  • Zonnedak Tuincentrum Oosterik In Denekamp Met 5.000 Zonnepanelen by Schulte Energie & Techniek
  • Tielbeke Transport: 1.280 Zonnepanelen Op Crossdock Lemelerveld by Schulte Energie & Techniek
  • Trioliet Fabriek in Oldenzaal Voorzien Van 4.400 Zonnepanelen by Schulte Energie & Techniek
  • Gemeente Den Haag Gaat Gemeentelijke Gebouwen Voorzien Van Zonnepanelen
  • BNR The Green Quest: Op Zoek Naar Duurzame Doeners in Nederland – The Green Quest Award
  • Plan Smakkelaarspark in Utrecht: Het Oog Van De Orkaan – Een Groene Oase in Utrecht Centrum
  • Nederlands Warmtepomp Congres 2018: De Opmars Van Warmtepompen in Nederland
  • Europese Batterij Recycle Week: Extra Aandacht Voor Inzamelen Lege Batterijen by Stibat

    • Links

    Milieunet op..