In 2050, the global population will have risen to 9.5 billion people.

This means that the world would need 70% more food.

A circular agrofood system can use the currently available agricultural land to meet this requirement.

An essential part of this system is in establishing smart connections between plant-based and animal products, in order to create an integral agrofood system.

Dutch agriculture is renowned for its exceptionally efficient food production in terms of individual chains. However, there is huge scope for improving the efficiency of the overall system. For instance, some of our animal feed is now produced using crops and other materials that are fit for human consumption. This takes its toll on agricultural land that could be used to grow a great deal of food for people.

By definition, a circular agrofood system is ‘zero waste’. All products leaving an agricultural farm are used as an end product or raw material for one of the other links in the circular economy.

