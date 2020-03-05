C&A has launched the first Cradle to Cradle Certified Platinum denim fabric, created in partnership with Rajby Textiles Limited and Eco Intelligent Growth (EIG).

Beluga Denim for C&A is the first fabric worldwide to be certified Cradle to Cradle at the Platinum level by the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute.

“We owe this new success to the initial inspiration of William McDonough and the strong spirit of collaboration with our supply chain partner Rajby Textiles Ltd., whose knowledge and determination were instrumental in achieving this breakthrough,” said Jeffrey Hogue, C&A’s Chief Sustainability Officer.

“C&A is proud to be the first fashion brand to achieve the highest certification level within the Cradle to Cradle™ Certified Products Program, but as with our other circular innovations, we aim to share our knowledge open source to create a pathway towards circularity for the industry.”

“The supply chain partnership between C&A and Rajby and is a groundbreaking demonstration of how the Cradle to Cradle Certified Product Standard can be used to power innovations that ultimately have the potential to transform the fashion industry,” said Dr. Christina Raab, Institute vice president of strategy and development.

To achieve the highest levels of Cradle to Cradle Certified requirements, Rajby, its supplier Archroma, and C&A teamed up to research and identify the most suitable materials and chemicals for the fabric. The resulting denim is: optimized for material health (including the use of Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS)-certified organic cotton fibre), made with 100% rapidly renewable resources, fully recyclable denim, produced using a closed-loop process water system specially developed for this product, 100% carbon neutral final in the manufacturing stage.

The achievement represents another important step in C&A’s journey towards circular fashion: In 2017 the company became the first retailer worldwide to launch Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold t-shirts, and in 2018 the company launched another global innovation with the first Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold jeans.

