Gezondheid Geschreven op 7-4-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Agenda

Celebrate World Health Day with special stamps. Today is the first day of issue of stamps to commemorate World Health Day and the seventieth anniversary of WHO.

The stamps issued by the United Nations Postal Administration (UNPA) are messengers of peace. Human rights, the environment, endangered species and peace are all subjects of universal concern to the peoples of the world. And so is universal health coverage, this year’s World Health Day theme.

In this 70th anniversary year, WHO is calling on world leaders to live up to the pledges they made when they agreed the Sustainable Development Goals in 2015, and commit to concrete steps to advance #HealthForAll. This means ensuring that everyone, everywhere can access essential quality health services without facing financial hardship.