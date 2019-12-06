Vervoer en OV Geschreven op 6-12-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Agenda

Following the success of last year’s event in London, ACI is delighted to announce the second edition of the European EV Charging Summit, due to take place in Rotterdam, the Netherlands on the 27 and 28 May 2020.

The two day event will bring together key industry stakeholders from all facets of the EV Charging industry to discuss the required infrastructural innovations and the most profitable strategies for a cleaner and sustainable future.

As the electric vehicle market continues to expand, this is the best time to explore this blooming industry! The conference will address the current challenges within the industry and how to overcome them. It aims to offer insight into the latest trends and developments in this growing market.

Over the two days, the event will draw together key experts across the whole EV industry value chain including DNOs, OEMs, CPOs, Power Suppliers, End Users, Financial Stakeholders, Car Sharing Businesses, Mobility Technology Providers, Governmental Officials and Regulators.

Join ACI in Rotterdam to hear a range of discussions and interactive panels regarding the upcoming opportunities for development and engage in excellent networking opportunities.