Anders Bekeken

The European EV Charging Summit 2020 In Rotterdam: Driving Into A Cleaner Future by ACI

Geschreven op 6-12-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Agenda, Vervoer en OV Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

Following the success of last year’s event in London, ACI is delighted to announce the second edition of the European EV Charging Summit, due to take place in Rotterdam, the Netherlands on the 27 and 28 May 2020.

The two day event will bring together key industry stakeholders from all facets of the EV Charging industry to discuss the required infrastructural innovations and the most profitable strategies for a cleaner and sustainable future.

As the electric vehicle market continues to expand, this is the best time to explore this blooming industry! The conference will address the current challenges within the industry and how to overcome them. It aims to offer insight into the latest trends and developments in this growing market.

Over the two days, the event will draw together key experts across the whole EV industry value chain including DNOs, OEMs, CPOs, Power Suppliers, End Users, Financial Stakeholders, Car Sharing Businesses, Mobility Technology Providers, Governmental Officials and Regulators.

Join ACI in Rotterdam to hear a range of discussions and interactive panels regarding the upcoming opportunities for development and engage in excellent networking opportunities.

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (662)
  • Agenda (3.169)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (120)
  • Blog Action Day (57)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (814)
  • Communicatie (376)
  • Cradle to Cradle – Circulair (504)
  • Design (234)
  • Dieren (177)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.310)
  • Educatie (346)
  • EEN-Armoede (253)
  • Energie en Besparing (3.404)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (183)
  • Geluid (26)
  • Gezondheid (306)
  • Goed Doel (119)
  • Green Deal (30)
  • Greenwashing (119)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (319)
  • Iets anders (373)
  • Int. Samenwerking (192)
  • Investeren (136)
  • Kerst (152)
  • Klimaat (1.673)
  • Licht (376)
  • Lucht (34)
  • Mensenrechten (169)
  • Milieu (749)
  • MVO (109)
  • Natuur (746)
  • Nederland (24)
  • Olympische Spelen (68)
  • Oranje (157)
  • Oud & Nieuw (125)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (25)
  • Sport (223)
  • Vakantie (80)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (62)
  • Vervoer en OV (1.393)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (302)
  • Welzijnswerk (30)

    • Recente berichten

  • Hyundai Presenteert Strategy 2025: Smart Mobility Device En Smart Mobility Service
  • Twee Waterstofbussen Voor Syntus Gelderland by Keolis
  • Keolis Bestelt 259 Elektrische Bussen Voor Apeldoorn, Lelystad en Zwolle by BYD
  • De Ereprijs 2020: Provincie Overijssel Initieert Groene Ondernemersprijs
  • The European EV Charging Summit 2020 In Rotterdam: Driving Into A Cleaner Future by ACI
  • Appelsientje Stapt Over Op Biobased Verpakkingen Met Duurzame Biobased Dop by Riedel
  • OP Oost 2020: Europees Geld Voor Drie Innovatieve Energieprojecten In Overijssel En Gelderland
  • Spectaculaire Groei Zonnepanelen In Rotterdam: Van 101.000 Naar 144.600 Zonnepanelen
  • Grootste Deel Ecosystemen In Nederlandse Natura 2000 Gebieden Is In Slechte Staat
  • The Ugly Truth Of Fast Fashion: Patriot Act by Hasan Minhaj
  • BP Greenwash In New Misleading Ad Campaign: The Whole Truth In Two Minutes by Client Earth
  • European Parliament: Climate Change Should Be Parliament’s First Priority According To Citizens
  • The Amazon Rainforest: 8 Million Hectares Gone in 2019 After Fires by Amazon Watch
  • Gebruik E-Fiets In Nederland Flink Toegenomen: Effecten Op Andere Vervoerwijzen by KiM
  • Lidl XXL Distributiecentrum Nunner Logistics Krijgt Krachtigste Zonnedak Van Europa by Ecorus
  • De Elektrische Brommer Brekr Model B Uit De Achterhoek by Brekr
  • Windpark Markbygden: Europa’s Grootste Onshore Windpark In Zweden
  • The Art Of Green Thinking: Duurzaamheid In Het MBO – De SustainaBul MBO
  • Video Explainer Awesome Oceans
  • Grote Klimaat Oplossingen Congres by MilieuCompleet

    • Links

    Milieunet op..