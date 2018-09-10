The third edition of the Mansholt Lecture will take place in Brussels in the Royal Flemish Academy of Belgium for Science and the Arts on Wednesday 19 September 2018.

This year the Mansholt Lecture will address Circular Food Production in Europe.

It is about 60 years ago that Sicco Leendert Mansholt and his colleagues in Europe initiated the modernization of European agriculture in order to feed the population at reasonable prices, to increase productivity and to raise farm incomes. This policy was a great success, but with time its unintended side-effects on landscape, environment, public health and food integrity have become unacceptable.

Finding new ways for Europe’s food production is urgent. A shift is required from a focus on the efficiency of single products towards optimizing the natural resource use of the food system as a whole. Europe’s future lies not in a linear but in a circular food system with an integrated use of regenerative natural resources and associated agro-biomass. In fact, Mansholt already proposed something along these lines in 1972! Today, innovative technologies, such as sensors, big data and artificial intelligence provide the tools to design modern, resilient circular food systems.

During the Mansholt-lecture the winner of the Mansholt-Business Award for Sustainable Entrepreneurship 2018 (M-BASE) will be announced and will receive a prize of 25.000 euro. The award aims to illustrate that alumni of Wageningen University & Research (WUR) and entrepreneurs directly related to WUR, actively contribute to sustainable entrepreneurship with large societal and possibly international impact. See also: Circular Agrofood System: A Zero-Waste System Producing 70 % More Food by WUR

The Mansholt lectures, named for the great Dutch European politician and thinker Sicco Mansholt, are organised by Wageningen University & Research to discuss European policy and issues in the domain of Wageningen University & Research: food, agriculture and sustainable livelihoods. In 2018 the third edition is held in Brussels.

In 2017 President of the Executive Board of Wageningen University & Research, Prof. dr. Louise O. Fresco gave a keynote speech and two documents were presented: The policy document ‘Food transition 2030′ focuses on the challenge to achieve the transitions to a sustainable, affordable, trustworthy and high-quality food system in the next decade or two that will fulfil the needs of a diverse and growing world population.

The policy document ‘Towards a European Food and Nutrition policy’ examines current policies and practices before diving into the question how innovation can support a change towards better diets. A forum with international experts discussed both documents.

The first Mansholt lecture was organised in September 2016 with the title ‘Towards a Common Agricultural and Food Policy’. This lecure emphasized the need to involve all stakeholders into a broader common agriculture & food policy. This in order to cope with five major challenges: food and nutrition security & safety, climate change & water and energy use, ecological impacts, healthy diet for a lifelong healthy lifestyle, and inequality.