Anders Bekeken

Closing The Circularity Gap: Leading The Way by Circle Economy

Geschreven op 29-5-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Agenda, Cradle to Cradle - Circulair

Our world is only 9.1% circular and creating a more prosperous world requires personal, political and business leadership.

But what can you do to accelerate the transition towards a circular economy?

On the Friday the 22nd of June 2018, Circle Economy invites you to an afternoon of inspiration, leadership and exploring new ways of creating impact.

Closing the Circularity Gap will take place at the SDG House Amsterdam (Oosterpark Entrance) in collaboration with Circle Economy, Impact Hub and Fashion for Good.

