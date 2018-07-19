World Cleanup Day: Grootste Opruimactie van Nederland by Plastic Soup Foundation en NudgeGeschreven op 19-7-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Afval, Agenda
Tientallen grote Nederlandse bedrijven en organisaties ondersteunen World Cleanup Day, die dit jaar op zaterdag 15 september 2018 voor het eerst wereldwijd – en ook in Nederland – wordt gehouden.
Met miljoenen deelnemende vrijwilligers in meer dan 150 landen tegelijk wordt het de grootste cleanup ooit.
In Nederland is Plastic Soup Foundation (PSF) zogeheten country leader van deze unieke World Cleanup Day.
Voor de organisatie van het evenement heeft PSF de handen ineen geslagen met Nudge, de grootste duurzaamheidsorganisatie in Nederland om zoveel mogelijk vrijwilligers, bedrijven en gemeenten bij de opruimactie te betrekken.
Nederlandse bedrijven en organisaties die zich al als participating partners aan World Cleanup Day Nederland hebben verbonden zijn: Spa Nederland, Heineken, Coca-Cola, ABN Amro, Nederland Schoon, Moonen Packaging, Oerlemans Plastics, JCI Nederland, Middle Point, Aqua Minerals, Ekoplaza, Center Parcs, Greenchoice, Dimsum Reizen, Grant Thornton, Tony’s Chocolonely, EcoChain Technologies, Waterschap AGV/Waternet, Waterschap De Dommel en Royal Lemkes.
Vertegenwoordigers van deze bedrijven en organisaties hebben op woensdag 18 juli aan boord van een rondvaartboot in Amsterdam gezamenlijk een pledge getekend om World Cleanup Day Nederland op allerlei manieren te ondersteunen. Bijvoorbeeld via financiële support en door initiatieven te ontplooien voor extra opruimacties rond hun vestigingen verspreid door het land. Op World Cleanup Day staat iedereen zij aan zij; supermarktketens, frisdrankfabrikanten, milieuorganisaties, burgers, iedereen helpt mee om Nederland schoner te maken. Dát is het idee.
Zwerfvuil op straat staat steevast in de top-3 van ergernissen die het CBS jaarlijks naar buiten brengt. De gemiddelde Nederlander ergert zich, zeker in stedelijke gebieden, groen en geel aan afval op straat. Afval dat niet (tijdig) wordt opgeruimd, maakt grote kans in en langs de rivieren te belanden en zo naar zee te stromen. Met name plastic afval zorgt daar voor blijvende milieuschade.
Maria Westerbos, directeur van de Plastic Soup Foundation: “World Cleanup Day is niet zomaar een opruimactie. Een heel leger aan vrijwilligers gaat die dag ook kostbare data verzamelen. Alle deelnemers gaan namelijk monitoren: ze gaan in hun straat, in hun wijk of park, langs rivieren en langs wegen vastleggen wat ze aan zwerfvuil vinden. Dat gaat gebeuren aan de hand van een handige app die onder andere in Nederland zal worden gebruikt. Zo wordt de World Cleanup Day over twee maanden ook de grootste citizen science operatie in ons land.”
Vanuit een nationaal commandocentrum wordt de landelijke operatie op zaterdag 15 september gecoördineerd, onder toeziend oog van journalisten. Diezelfde avond wordt bekendgemaakt wat er in het hele land aan zwerfafval is gevonden: welke items, welke merken, welke locaties. Daarmee zal World Cleanup Day unieke data opleveren waarbij wetgevers, beleidsmakers, gemeenten en het bedrijfsleven hun vingers gaan aflikken.
Tijdens World Cleanup Day gaan zoveel mogelijk mensen wereldwijd de strijd aan tegen zwerfafval. Ook in Nederland storen veel mensen zich aan de troep die op straat ligt. Niet onterecht, want afval op straat zorgt voor vervuilde grond en water.
Dat is natuurlijk behoorlijk zorgwekkend, maar op 15 september openen we de jacht op troep met positieve energie! World Cleanup Day wordt de grootste wereldwijde burgeractie ooit. Plastic Soup Foundation en Nudge roepen iedereen dan ook op om mee te doen.
World Cleanup Day 2018
Let’s Do It! World is a fast growing civic movement which aims to unite people against trash and make the world waste-free. In 15th September 2018 Let’s Do It! World is planning to hold a big worldwide cleanup day which would be like a “green wave” and start in Japan and end in Hawaii.
Breaking news: World in Chaos
World in Chaos as Locations Across the Globe Turn Into Trashpoints and Dumpsites! Today, the world was shocked by alarming news: the map of the world, as we know it, has changed drastically. Panic, chaos and faults in global systems ensued as the world’s cities turned
into trash points in an unprecedented change.
This comes after decades of careless use of resources, littering, dumping trash in nature and the lack of responsibility towards planet Earth by its human inhabitants. Dumpsites now stand in the place of once glorious natural wonders like Victoria Falls, the Amazon Rainforest, the Himalayas, Great Barrier Reef and so on. World-famous cities and tourist attractions like London, New York, Shanghai, Delhi and Tokyo have all turned into trash points. This sudden, yet foreseeable, change has caused stock markets to plummet, chaos in travel and breakdowns in technology, including the Google search engine.
While this drastic alteration has sent the world into a flux, there is a way out. Humankind is held responsible for this transformation, but it is humankind, who can reverse the tide by changing behaviours and taking action. Enzo Favoino, the head of knowledge team at World Cleanup Day warned: “The responsibility is on us and we have to act now if we want to save our planet.” Favoino introduced a simple two-step plan that World Cleanup Day has come up with to get our map and our planet back.
Step one is to download the World Cleanup App, which will allow users to mark trash points on the map and post photos of the trash they find. Step two is the World Cleanup Day on the 15th of September 2018, when all the marked trash points will be cleaned up in a concerted effort across the world by millions of volunteers. The organisers of the worldwide event are confident that if we all act together, we can and we will get our planet back. Adults, children, companies and organisations are all invited to join in this worthy global cause.
World Cleanup Day is the world’s biggest civic movement that includes over 130 countries and more than 20 million volunteers, who all stand for a cleaner world. World Cleanup Day will take place on the 15th of September 2018 and will see millions of people unite together to take the first step towards a cleaner world.