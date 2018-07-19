Agenda Geschreven op 19-7-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Afval

Tientallen grote Nederlandse bedrijven en organisaties ondersteunen World Cleanup Day, die dit jaar op zaterdag 15 september 2018 voor het eerst wereldwijd – en ook in Nederland – wordt gehouden.

Met miljoenen deelnemende vrijwilligers in meer dan 150 landen tegelijk wordt het de grootste cleanup ooit.

In Nederland is Plastic Soup Foundation (PSF) zogeheten country leader van deze unieke World Cleanup Day.

Voor de organisatie van het evenement heeft PSF de handen ineen geslagen met Nudge, de grootste duurzaamheidsorganisatie in Nederland om zoveel mogelijk vrijwilligers, bedrijven en gemeenten bij de opruimactie te betrekken.

Nederlandse bedrijven en organisaties die zich al als participating partners aan World Cleanup Day Nederland hebben verbonden zijn: Spa Nederland, Heineken, Coca-Cola, ABN Amro, Nederland Schoon, Moonen Packaging, Oerlemans Plastics, JCI Nederland, Middle Point, Aqua Minerals, Ekoplaza, Center Parcs, Greenchoice, Dimsum Reizen, Grant Thornton, Tony’s Chocolonely, EcoChain Technologies, Waterschap AGV/Waternet, Waterschap De Dommel en Royal Lemkes.

Vertegenwoordigers van deze bedrijven en organisaties hebben op woensdag 18 juli aan boord van een rondvaartboot in Amsterdam gezamenlijk een pledge getekend om World Cleanup Day Nederland op allerlei manieren te ondersteunen. Bijvoorbeeld via financiële support en door initiatieven te ontplooien voor extra opruimacties rond hun vestigingen verspreid door het land. Op World Cleanup Day staat iedereen zij aan zij; supermarktketens, frisdrankfabrikanten, milieuorganisaties, burgers, iedereen helpt mee om Nederland schoner te maken. Dát is het idee.

Zwerfvuil op straat staat steevast in de top-3 van ergernissen die het CBS jaarlijks naar buiten brengt. De gemiddelde Nederlander ergert zich, zeker in stedelijke gebieden, groen en geel aan afval op straat. Afval dat niet (tijdig) wordt opgeruimd, maakt grote kans in en langs de rivieren te belanden en zo naar zee te stromen. Met name plastic afval zorgt daar voor blijvende milieuschade.

Maria Westerbos, directeur van de Plastic Soup Foundation: “World Cleanup Day is niet zomaar een opruimactie. Een heel leger aan vrijwilligers gaat die dag ook kostbare data verzamelen. Alle deelnemers gaan namelijk monitoren: ze gaan in hun straat, in hun wijk of park, langs rivieren en langs wegen vastleggen wat ze aan zwerfvuil vinden. Dat gaat gebeuren aan de hand van een handige app die onder andere in Nederland zal worden gebruikt. Zo wordt de World Cleanup Day over twee maanden ook de grootste citizen science operatie in ons land.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Vanuit een nationaal commandocentrum wordt de landelijke operatie op zaterdag 15 september gecoördineerd, onder toeziend oog van journalisten. Diezelfde avond wordt bekendgemaakt wat er in het hele land aan zwerfafval is gevonden: welke items, welke merken, welke locaties. Daarmee zal World Cleanup Day unieke data opleveren waarbij wetgevers, beleidsmakers, gemeenten en het bedrijfsleven hun vingers gaan aflikken.

Tijdens World Cleanup Day gaan zoveel mogelijk mensen wereldwijd de strijd aan tegen zwerfafval. Ook in Nederland storen veel mensen zich aan de troep die op straat ligt. Niet onterecht, want afval op straat zorgt voor vervuilde grond en water.

Dat is natuurlijk behoorlijk zorgwekkend, maar op 15 september openen we de jacht op troep met positieve energie! World Cleanup Day wordt de grootste wereldwijde burgeractie ooit. Plastic Soup Foundation en Nudge roepen iedereen dan ook op om mee te doen.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Zie ook: De Landelijke Opschoondag 2018: Eén Buurt, Eén Missie – De Landelijke Opschoondag: Maas Schoon? Doen Gewoon! – De National Geographic Beach Cleanup 2018 in Nederland: #StopMetPlastic – De Boskalis Beach Cleanup Tour 2018: Jaarlijkse Schoonmaakactie Nederlandse Stranden – Statiegeld Op Kleine PET-Flessen En Blikjes by De Statiegeld Alliantie –Afvalmanagement bij evenementen steeds belangrijker – Schone Evenementen: Gebruik Herbruikbare Ecoglazen om Afval te Voorkomen – Afvalquiz – Afval Kwartetspel – Zwerfafval: Dat Is Gewoon Stom