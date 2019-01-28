Geschreven op 28-1-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Afval

This is a story about a plot to trash the planet and the global movement rising up to stop it

Plastic polluted neighborhoods in Manila are taking things into their own hands by creating systemic zero waste programs that collect all recyclables, compost all organics, and push for corporate accountability.

Plastic pollution is everywhere we look, smothering our oceans and poisoning communities around the world. Meanwhile, Big Plastic only plans to expand production. We need to chart a different course.

Long before it reaches the environment, plastic harms people and the planet. From production to disposal, our plastic obsession has serious consequences.

Much of the plastic in the world is used just once, and very little of it gets recycled. Identifying and eliminating single-use, low-value plastics is the first step to ending plastic pollution.

This is a problem that we can solve – and the global #breakfreefromplastic movement has a concrete strategy to do just that.

