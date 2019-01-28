Anders Bekeken

The Story Of Plastics: Manila’s Zero Waste Neighborhoods by The Story of Stuff Project

Geschreven op 28-1-2019 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Afval Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

This is a story about a plot to trash the planet and the global movement rising up to stop it

Plastic polluted neighborhoods in Manila are taking things into their own hands by creating systemic zero waste programs that collect all recyclables, compost all organics, and push for corporate accountability.

Plastic pollution is everywhere we look, smothering our oceans and poisoning communities around the world. Meanwhile, Big Plastic only plans to expand production. We need to chart a different course.

Long before it reaches the environment, plastic harms people and the planet. From production to disposal, our plastic obsession has serious consequences.

Much of the plastic in the world is used just once, and very little of it gets recycled. Identifying and eliminating single-use, low-value plastics is the first step to ending plastic pollution.

This is a problem that we can solve – and the global #breakfreefromplastic movement has a concrete strategy to do just that.

See also: The Story of Microfibers by The Story of Stuff – A Decade of Storytelling by The Story of Stuff –  Our Water, Our Future Project by The Story of Stuff – The Story of Bottled Water by The Story of Stuff – The Story of Stuff en The Story of Cap & Trade – The Story of Stuff: The Story of Cosmetics – The Story of Stuff: The Story of Electronics – Five Things Nestlé Doesn’t Want You To Know by Story Of Stuff Project

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (600)
  • Agenda (3.065)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (118)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (773)
  • Communicatie (373)
  • Cradle to Cradle – Circulair (479)
  • Design (231)
  • Dieren (174)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.238)
  • Educatie (343)
  • EEN-Armoede (252)
  • Energie en Besparing (3.215)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (140)
  • Geluid (26)
  • Gezondheid (302)
  • Goed Doel (119)
  • Green Deal (26)
  • Greenwashing (114)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (317)
  • Iets anders (373)
  • Int. Samenwerking (191)
  • Investeren (134)
  • Kerst (152)
  • Klimaat (1.632)
  • Licht (372)
  • Lucht (32)
  • Mensenrechten (168)
  • Milieu (743)
  • MVO (108)
  • Natuur (715)
  • Nederland (21)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (157)
  • Oud & Nieuw (125)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (26)
  • Sport (215)
  • Vakantie (77)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (62)
  • Vervoer en OV (1.211)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (296)
  • Welzijnswerk (30)

    • Recente berichten

  • Simon Loos Neemt Twee Elektrische Vrachtwagens In Bedrijf by DAF En VDL
  • Bevolkingsdaling En Effecten Op Bereikbaarheid En Mobiliteit Van Inwoners In Nederland? by KiM
  • ABP Nederlands Energietransitiefonds (ANET) Reserveert 50 Miljoen Euro Voor Duurzame Energie
  • The Story Of Plastics: Manila’s Zero Waste Neighborhoods by The Story of Stuff Project
  • Zonnepark Zuyderzon Op Bedrijventerrein De Vaart 4 In Almere by Zuyderzon Almere
  • Top 10 Electric Vehicles You Have To Check Out In 2019 by Minds Eye Design
  • The SORA: Advanced Luxury Electric Superbike Best Electric Motorcycle by LITO Green Motion
  • The Electric Zbee: A Modern Electric Tuk-Tuk From Sweden by Clean Motion
  • Electric Rumble E-Bike: De Elektrische Motorfiets by Rumble Motors Innovations
  • Duurzaam GWW Toegepast Bij Renovatie Van De N226: Energieneutraal, Circulair En Biobased
  • The Circular Economy 2030 Sustainability Contest by Google Cloud And SAP
  • Windpark Op Opstelterrein Voor Treinen Nieuwe Hemweg in Amsterdam by NS En Vattenfall
  • Campagne Van Euh Naar Aha!: Voertuigenpark In Vlaanderen Vergroenen
  • New Electric Amsterdam: High Performance EV Drive Trains For Boats And Cars by Fully Charged
  • Fiets- en Natuurverbinding Liniebrug In Nigtevecht Genomineerd Voor NGB-Natuurprijs 2018
  • Klimaat Klaor: Klimaatbomen Planten Op Bedrijventerrein De Kamp In Lichtenvoorde
  • Eerste Testvlucht Van De Elektrische Vliegende Taxi Uitgevoerd by Boeing
  • Nederland Haalt Klimaatdoelen Niet: Geen 25% Maar Slechts 21% CO2-Reductie In 2020 by PBL
  • Zonne-Energiesector Nederland Groeit Sneller Dan Gemiddeld: Ruim Vier Miljoen Zonnepanelen
  • Go Green In The City 2019: Inschrijving Voor Studenten Geopend by Schneider Electric

    • Links

    Milieunet op..