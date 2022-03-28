google.com, pub-1373830308765288, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0

Sea Change Short Documentary by Plastic Oceans

Please enjoy Sea Change, a short documentary about one man’s mindfulness in the pursuit of truth and the perfect wave, detailing his approach to the environment and surfing, and his passion for both.

Filmed on location South Africa’s Kwa-Zulu Natal region, and in the bustling city of Durban.

Sea Change is a purpose seeking film featuring surfer, free diver, and eco warrior, John McCarthy. Directed by Bruce Buttery.

